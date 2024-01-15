en English
Australia

TasPorts Marine Pilots Vote for Industrial Action Amid Enterprise Agreement Negotiations

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:15 am EST
TasPorts Marine Pilots Vote for Industrial Action Amid Enterprise Agreement Negotiations

In a significant turn of events, marine pilots employed by TasPorts have cast their ballots in favor of industrial action amid ongoing negotiations with the corporation over an enterprise agreement. The Australian Maritime Officers Union (AMOU), the representative body for the pilots, orchestrated a protected action ballot approved by the Fair Work Commission on December 19th.

Pilots Vote for Industrial Action

The voting process ended on January 12, culminating in a decisive outcome: 14 of the 15 eligible pilots backed various work stoppages and bans. The range of proposed industrial actions is extensive, spanning from one-hour to 24-hour work stoppages on any given day, as well as on weekends and public holidays. Furthermore, the pilots endorsed unlimited work bans and consecutive periods of industrial action.

Dispute Over Pilotage Rates and Remuneration

The friction between the parties arises from the pilots’ demand for competitive pilotage rates and remuneration. The pilots, who play a critical role in ensuring the smooth functioning of the ports, believe their compensation should reflect the vital nature of their work.

TasPorts Response to the Ballot

Reacting to the ballot results, TasPorts CEO Anthony Donald expressed disappointment but underlined the corporation’s dedication to fair negotiation and safe, reliable port operations. Donald pledged that TasPorts would liaise with customers and take necessary precautions to minimize the potential disruption caused by the impending industrial action.

With the ballot outcome now public, the AMOU is in the process of determining its next course of action. As the situation unfolds, the focus is on resolving the dispute and ensuring that port operations continue to function efficiently, safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders.

Australia Transportation
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

