Tasmania's Unique Real Estate Gem: No.19 Talune St, Lindisfarne Draws Global Interest

When No.19 Talune St, Lindisfarne hit the market, it immediately captivated buyers worldwide, offering a rare mix of retro charm and expansive waterfront property. Fall Real Estate's Justin Parr revealed the property has attracted a wide range of potential buyers, from local enthusiasts to international investors, all captivated by its unique features and development potential. The home's mid-century Palm Springs inspired architecture and its 30m of water frontage have been particularly praised.

Advertisment

Architectural Marvel Meets Prime Location

The residence, embodying mid-century modern design, boasts a layout that maximizes its breathtaking views across Rose Bay to Mt Wellington. The open-plan living, dining, and kitchen areas are designed to foster a seamless flow of indoor and outdoor living, enhanced by natural light through expansive glazing. The property's three bedrooms offer comfort and style, with large windows and built-in wardrobes, emphasizing the home's thoughtful design and attention to detail.

Lush Landscapes and Unmatched Views

Advertisment

Set on a sprawling 3842sq m block, the property features manicured lawns that stretch down to the Derwent River, complemented by mature plantings that enhance its privacy and beauty. The addition of two large garages, a carport, garden shed, and greenhouse not only add functionality but also charm to this extensive estate. This unique offering provides a serene escape with unparalleled vistas, making it a once-in-a-generation opportunity for discerning buyers.

A Generational Offering in Lindisfarne

Described as a 'true unicorn listing,' No.19 Talune St stands out not just for its architectural significance but also for its generous land size and exceptional location. Situated west of Lindisfarne Village, it offers easy access to local amenities, schools, and scenic parks, making it an ideal blend of secluded luxury and convenience. As the expressions of interest campaign draws to a close on March 15, this property continues to draw admiration for its potential to be more than just a home, but a landmark estate in Lindisfarne.

This extraordinary property represents not only a rare find in Tasmania's real estate market but also highlights the growing interest in unique, architecturally significant homes worldwide. No.19 Talune St, with its stunning design, expansive grounds, and prime waterfront location, sets a new standard for luxury living in Lindisfarne.