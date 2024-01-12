en English
Tasmanians Push for a New Queen’s Birthday Holiday Amidst Royal Feud

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Tasmanians Push for a New Queen’s Birthday Holiday Amidst Royal Feud

In a marked shift towards celebrating their own, Tasmanians are rallying to alter the state’s public holiday calendar. The proposed change involves bidding adieu to the long-standing public holiday commemorating the King’s birthday and introducing a new one. This holiday would honor Hobart’s own Princess Mary, who stands on the brink of becoming Denmark’s Queen.

A Facebook Campaign for a New Queen’s Birthday

The call for change springs from a Facebook group, Tasmania For A New Queen’s Birthday. The group contends that it’s high time the spotlight moves from the British monarchy to the Hobart-born Princess slated to ascend the Danish throne. Tori Hodgman, the group’s moderator, spoke on ABC Radio Hobart, asserting that the proposed holiday need not coincide with Mary’s actual birthday on February 5th, but should receive official recognition.

Proposed Celebrations and Concerns

Alongside this, the group has suggested a unique way to celebrate the proposed holiday. Tasmanians would don or display gold, symbolizing their pride and support for their soon-to-be Queen. However, the joyous anticipation of the coronation is not without its clouds. An internal feud within the Danish royal family threatens to cast a shadow over the impending ceremony of Mary and Prince Frederik.

The Danish Royal Family Rift

The feud was ignited when Prince Joachim’s children were stripped of their royal titles by Queen Margrethe in January 2023. The move led to a deep rift, with the Prince accusing the Queen of unjust treatment towards his children. Despite the tension, Prince Joachim has declared his intention to attend the ceremony in support of his brother, although his children will not be present due to school commitments.

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

