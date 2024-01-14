en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tasmanian Woman’s ‘World’s Ugliest Lawn’ Captures Global Attention

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Tasmanian Woman’s ‘World’s Ugliest Lawn’ Captures Global Attention

In a twist of irony, a Tasmanian woman, Kathleen Murray, has found herself in the international spotlight for owning what has been dubbed the ‘World’s Ugliest Lawn.’ A competition that she wasn’t even striving to win. Her garden, a stark landscape of dirt, pockmarks, and dry patches, has inadvertently won her this unique title, along with a second-hand brown T-shirt as a prize.

‘World’s Ugliest Lawn’ Competition: A Quirky yet Significant Challenge

The ‘World’s Ugliest Lawn’ competition is more than just a quirky title. Behind it lies a deep environmental message. The contest, initiated with the aid of actor and environmental advocate Shailene Woodley, serves as a potent reminder against the wastage of water. The competition aims to steer public consciousness towards the critical issue of water conservation, discouraging the use of excessive water to maintain lush, green lawns.

Wild Bandicoots and Water Conservation

Murray’s winning entry was not a solitary effort. Three wild bandicoots, who have claimed her property as their domain, contributed to the garden’s state by decimating the greenery. While their actions might have earned Murray the title, the story goes beyond a woman and her bandicoot-infested lawn. It’s a stark illustration of the environmental implications of water usage.

Global Impact of the Ugliest Lawn

The competition organisers leveraged UNESCO figures to underline the severity of water scarcity. They highlighted the success of the inaugural 2023 competition, which, according to them, led to a 5 percent reduction in water consumption on the island compared to the previous summer. Through this quirky contest, they managed to draw global attention to an often overlooked environmental issue. As a result, Kathleen Murray’s ‘World’s Ugliest Lawn’ is serving as an unexpected but powerful symbol of water conservation.

0
Australia Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
2 mins ago
Alien Life Claims Debunked as Authorities Seize and Examine Figures; Street-Legal Race Engine Car on Sale
Authorities in Peru have seized two doll-like figures and an alleged three-fingered hand from a shipment bound for Mexico. The seizure was prompted by speculation surrounding the nature of these objects, which some claimed were proof of extraterrestrial life. However, forensic experts have debunked these claims, categorically stating that the figures are man-made, constructed from
Alien Life Claims Debunked as Authorities Seize and Examine Figures; Street-Legal Race Engine Car on Sale
Dane Sweeny: An Emerging Talent in Professional Tennis
14 mins ago
Dane Sweeny: An Emerging Talent in Professional Tennis
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Cricket
17 mins ago
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement, Leaving a Lasting Legacy in Cricket
Beyond Tennis: How to Enhance Your Australian Open Experience
9 mins ago
Beyond Tennis: How to Enhance Your Australian Open Experience
Dashcam Footage Reveals Harrowing Near-Miss Incident in Meelon
10 mins ago
Dashcam Footage Reveals Harrowing Near-Miss Incident in Meelon
Tragic Light Plane Crash Claims Two Lives in Queensland's Scenic Rim Region
12 mins ago
Tragic Light Plane Crash Claims Two Lives in Queensland's Scenic Rim Region
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
4 mins
Taiwan's Election Outcome: Victory for Lai Ching-te and Implications for Taiwan-China Relations
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
4 mins
Antibody-Drug Conjugates: A Transformative Phase in Cancer Treatment
Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's New President at the Helm amid Political Tensions
6 mins
Lai Ching-te: Taiwan's New President at the Helm amid Political Tensions
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
7 mins
Rahul Gandhi's Justice Drive: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Commences from Manipur
Beyond Tennis: How to Enhance Your Australian Open Experience
9 mins
Beyond Tennis: How to Enhance Your Australian Open Experience
Kevin McCarthy Reflects: Trump, January 6, and What Lies Ahead
10 mins
Kevin McCarthy Reflects: Trump, January 6, and What Lies Ahead
Manavjit Singh Sandhu Alleges Bias After Equipment Failure in Kuwait: An Olympic Spot at Stake?
11 mins
Manavjit Singh Sandhu Alleges Bias After Equipment Failure in Kuwait: An Olympic Spot at Stake?
Unraveling the Secret Behind India U-19 Cricket Team's Consistent Success
12 mins
Unraveling the Secret Behind India U-19 Cricket Team's Consistent Success
Dane Sweeny: An Emerging Talent in Professional Tennis
14 mins
Dane Sweeny: An Emerging Talent in Professional Tennis
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
1 hour
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app