en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tasmanian Woman’s ‘Ugly’ Lawn Wins Global Attention, Sparks Water Conservation Dialogue

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Tasmanian Woman’s ‘Ugly’ Lawn Wins Global Attention, Sparks Water Conservation Dialogue

In a tale as intriguing as it is unconventional, a woman from Tasmania, Australia, has captured global attention for something most homeowners would dread – her lawn was declared the ‘World’s Ugliest Lawn.’ The unlikely accolade, reported by Australian news outlet 7NEWS, has been bestowed upon Kathleen Murray, who achieved this peculiar honor simply by neglecting her lawn.

A Contest with a Cause

The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest was not a typical beauty pageant for gardens. Instead, it was a Swedish competition launched with a solemn purpose – to conserve water during droughts. This year, Hollywood actor and environmental activist Shailene Woodley lent her support to this unique cause. The competition seeks to diminish water wastage for aesthetic purposes and underscore the escalating issue of water scarcity.

The ‘Ugly’ Lawn that Stood Out

Murray’s lawn, a patchwork of divots, yellow patches, and withered plants, stood out due to the limited water access in her area. Her garden, ravaged by drought and wild bandicoots, mirrored the harsh reality of climate change and its impact on everyday life. The wild and unkempt appearance of her lawn was not an eyesore but rather a symbol of a more significant environmental concern.

More than Just a Title

Winning the title of the World’s Ugliest Lawn brought Murray more than just international attention. Her prize was a second-hand brown T-shirt, a symbol of the contest’s underlying message of conservation and sustainability. More importantly, the title brought to light the issue of water conservation, showcasing the stark beauty of a lawn left to the mercy of nature and highlighting the need to rethink our approach to lawn care and water usage.

0
Australia Lifestyle Newsroom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
8 mins ago
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Shaking up the cricketing world, Australian cricketer Steve Smith has stepped forward to fill in the gaping hole left by fellow teammate David Warner’s recent departure from the Test opener role. This move, initially met with skepticism from the selectors, is not a fill-gap solution but a committed shift in Smith’s cricketing role, something the
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Mine Rescue Operation: Courage and Expertise Save Life in SA's North
14 mins ago
Mine Rescue Operation: Courage and Expertise Save Life in SA's North
Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Coober Pedy: A Reminder of Mining's Hidden Dangers
14 mins ago
Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Coober Pedy: A Reminder of Mining's Hidden Dangers
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
9 mins ago
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
12 mins ago
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
12 mins ago
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
Latest Headlines
World News
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
54 seconds
India Clinches Pivotal Victory Over New Zealand in FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
2 mins
Dancing On Ice Stars Show Nerves Ahead of Season Premiere
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
3 mins
Novak Djokovic Triumphs in 2024 Melbourne Tournament Opener
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
5 mins
Senator Manchin Opposes Trump, Hints at Potential Presidential Run
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
8 mins
Steve Smith Embraces New Role as Test Opener
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
9 mins
Dane Sweeny's Near Upset in Grand Slam Debut: A Promising Talent Emerges
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
10 mins
Telangana Minister's Temple Visit: An Insight into Religion-Politics Interplay in India
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
12 mins
Shaun Marsh Announces Retirement from Professional Cricket
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
12 mins
Shaun Marsh: An Illustrious Cricketing Career Comes to a Close
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
2 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
5 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
6 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
6 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
8 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
13 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
13 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
13 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
13 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app