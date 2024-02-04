Tasmanian Studio Home for Sale at a Notably Low Price Amidst Rising Real Estate Prices

A minute, yet charming, studio home in Tasmania has been put up for sale at a remarkably low price of $99,000. This price is a stark contrast to the median home price in Tasmania, making it an intriguing opportunity for potential buyers. The property, located at 204/1583 Nubeena Road in Nubeena, offers a tranquil waterside living experience on the idyllic Tasman Peninsula.

Living in an Eco Village

The studio is part of an innovative eco village that brags of communal gardens, an orchard, a shared kitchen, a function area, a barbecue zone, and a playground for children. Prospective homeowners will find themselves immersed in a community-driven and sustainable lifestyle.

A Timber Studio with Potential

The home is detailed as a 'timber studio,' offering potential for expansion and reconstruction. This feature presents an attractive opportunity for those looking for a lifestyle change or a project to pour their creativity into. The property, covering 241 square meters, fits comfortably among other small and cozy homes in the area.

Nubeena: A Fishing Village with Tourist Appeal

The studio home is nestled in Nubeena, a fishing village known for its local charm and tourist appeal. Visitors are drawn to the nearby Shipstern Bluff, renowned for its large waves. The home is located a 90-minute drive from Hobart, which is recognized as Australia's second-most affordable capital city.

The current median price for a home in Hobart is slightly over $706,000. Given this, the sellers are looking for offers over $99,000 for this Tasmanian property, making it a unique find in the current real estate market. This Tasmanian studio home marries affordability with potential and location, making it a noteworthy listing in amidst rising real estate prices.