Tasmanian Rangers Advocate for 'Poo Pots' to Curb Wilderness Waste Issue

In the serene wilderness of Tasmania, a problem is mounting, one that threatens not only the aesthetic beauty of the landscape but also poses dire environmental and health risks. The culprits aren't industrial pollutants or aggressive invasive species, but something much more mundane - human feces. Rangers, who have been witnessing a surge in improperly disposed waste, are now advocating for an unorthodox solution: the increased use of 'poo pots' and 'poo tubes'.

Mounting Waste Problem

Olivia Hickey, a seasoned ranger with the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, has been sounding the alarm on a disturbing trend. As more inexperienced bushwalkers venture into the remote areas, they leave behind an unprecedented volume of human waste. The official advice to bury such waste in a hole at least 15 centimeters deep and away from water sources and campsites seems to fall on deaf ears. Many hikers, it appears, either lack the necessary equipment or the will to dispose of their waste properly. The result is a landscape marred by poorly buried waste or, worse, waste left in the open.

The Solution: Poo Pots and Tubes

So, what are these 'poo pots' and 'poo tubes'? Essentially, they are containers designed to transport human waste out of the wilderness to proper disposal facilities. A poo pot fits into the water bottle pocket of a backpack. The process is simple: one defecates into a corn starch bag, seals it, and then places it into the container for transport. Poo tubes operate on the same principle but are longer. Parks now encourage hikers to use these containers on all walks up to two days long and for emergency situations on longer treks.

Why Not More Toilets?

Some might wonder why the Parks and Wildlife Service doesn't just install more toilets. The reasons are manifold: the high cost of installation, the potential to attract even more visitors, and the adverse environmental impact such structures could have on these remote areas. The push for poo pots and poo tubes, therefore, is not just about addressing the immediate issue of waste disposal, but also about preserving the wilderness for the generations to come.

To support this initiative, Parks has started selling poo pots at select locations, hoping to encourage responsible toileting and to help mitigate the financial strain of this endeavor. It is an earnest appeal to the conscience of every visitor: to love the wilderness is to protect it, and every little bit helps, even if it's just taking care of one's own waste.