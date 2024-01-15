Tasmanian Government Grants $250,000 to Boost Agrarian Kitchen

In a significant move to bolster Tasmania's thriving tourism and hospitality sector, the Tasmanian Liberal Government has bestowed a $250,000 grant to the esteemed Agrarian Kitchen. This renowned culinary destination and cooking school, nestled in the heart of Tasmania, is anticipated to utilize this funding to facilitate its expansion, relocation, and the development of a one-acre walled market garden. This initiative forms part of the larger $8 million Tourism Innovation Grant Program, aimed at providing a much-needed boost to a sector that is a crucial cog in the local economy and job creation.

Advertisment

Revitalizing Tasmania's Culinary Landscape

The Agrarian Kitchen, established by Severine Demanet and Rodney Dunn in 2007, holds a coveted position in Tasmania's culinary scene. Recognized for its farm-to-table ethos and sustainable practices, it has carved a unique niche as a beloved cooking school and gastronomic destination. This substantial grant is expected to facilitate the creation of new, immersive offerings for visitors, including guided garden tours, gardening classes, and the provision of an outdoor event space for weddings.

A Boost for Regional Economies

Advertisment

Jeremy Rockliff, the Premier and Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, highlighted the government's commitment to investing in the sector's growth as a key component of its long-term plan. The hospitality industry in Tasmania plays a pivotal role in the local economy, accounting for a significant 8% of the workforce. Rockliff emphasized that this support for projects like the Agrarian Kitchen is integral to strengthening regional economies, particularly in areas such as the Derwent Valley.

Enhancing Tasmania's Brand in Tourism

The anticipated expansion of the Agrarian Kitchen is set to further enhance its reputation as a premier culinary experience. Moreover, it is expected to contribute substantially to the growth and enrichment of Tasmania's brand in the global tourism landscape. As Tasmania continues to navigate its post-pandemic recovery, this funding stands as a testament to the government's faith in the resilience and potential of the tourism and hospitality sector.