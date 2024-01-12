en English
Agriculture

Tasmanian Enterprise X-Hemp Trailblazes with Sustainable Hempcrete

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:54 pm EST
In Tasmania, an innovative enterprise, X-Hemp, is making waves in the construction industry with its hemp hurd processing factory. The female-led company is spearheading the production of hempcrete, a building material gaining recognition for its environmental sustainability and superior insulation capabilities. The key component of this eco-friendly construction marvel is hemp hurd, a by-product of the hemp plant’s stem.

Breaking New Ground in Sustainable Construction

Andi Lucas, managing director of X-Hemp and president of the Tasmanian Hemp Association, champions the merits of hempcrete. Not only is it non-combustible, making it an optimal choice for bushfire-prone regions, but it also contributes significantly to environmental preservation.

The University of Tasmania’s (UTAS) forestry and timber yards redevelopment project, valued at $131 million, has selected X-Hemp’s hempcrete for its interior fit-out. This marks a significant stride in integrating hempcrete into mainstream commercial construction, offering a tangible testament to its viability.

Hemp Industry Beyond Borders

Tim Crow, a Tasmanian hemp seed processor, recently embarked on a Churchill Fellowship trip to study hemp industries in France, the Netherlands, and North America. His observations underscored the potential of hemp as a sustainable construction material.

While hemp insulation commands a slightly higher price than standard insulation, the cost differential is narrowing. Traditional insulation requires high energy intensity for production, offsetting its initial cost advantages with long-term environmental impacts.

Regulatory Hurdles and Potential

The Australian hemp industry wrestles with complex state-based regulations and a lingering stigma associated with cannabis. Industry leaders contend that these factors are impeding the sector’s growth.

Although the Tasmanian government has sought to bolster the industry with a new industrial hemp bill, industry stakeholders criticize it for curbing potential expansion. The demand is for less restrictive regulations, enabling Australia to tap into the lucrative multi-billion-dollar hemp products market.

Agriculture Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

