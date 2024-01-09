Tasmanian Devil Decline Triggers Genetic Ripple Effect in Spotted-Tailed Quolls

The Tasmanian wilderness is witnessing a silent ripple of change, as the decline of Tasmanian devils due to the devil facial tumor disease (DFTD) triggers a cascade of genetic shifts in the spotted-tailed quoll, another local predator. A study revealing this intricate ecological connection, led by an international team of evolutionary biologists and natural scientists, was recently published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.

Decoding the Genetics of Survival

Through the collection and genetic analysis of quoll tissue samples spanning 15 generations, researchers found that quolls in regions with a high incidence of DFTD, and consequently lower Tasmanian devil populations, exhibit more genetic homogeneity compared to those in areas less affected by DFTD. The findings revealed variations in 12 genetic variants tied to the decline in devil populations, including genes pertinent to movement and muscle development.

Complexity of Inter-Species Interactions

This suggests that spotted-tailed quolls in areas with fewer competing devils have altered their movement patterns due to less competition for food. The genetic changes in the quolls are indicative of an adaptive response to the decline of a top predator. The discovery underscores the intricate interplay between different species within the same ecosystem, and the profound consequences the decline of one species can have on another.

Unraveling the Ecological Web

The study’s findings illuminate the complex ecological consequences of the decline of a top predator like the Tasmanian devil on other species in the same ecosystem. The results provide evidence of the evolutionary impacts of competition between a top predator and a mesopredator species in the context of a trophic cascade. These insights serve as a reminder of the delicate balance in nature and the far-reaching effects our actions can have on this equilibrium.