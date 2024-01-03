en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tasmania Police’s Operation Safe Arrival: A Call for Greater Road Safety

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Tasmania Police’s Operation Safe Arrival: A Call for Greater Road Safety

Another year has drawn to a close, and with it, Tasmania Police’s Operation Safe Arrival, a concerted initiative aimed at bolstering road safety over the festive period, concluded with a sobering outcome. Despite the rigorous enforcement activities during the operation from December 22, 2023, to January 3, 2024, the period was marred by three fatalities and eight serious injuries resulting from road accidents.

The Harsh Reality of Road Safety

The figures are stark: The operation saw 16,007 random tests conducted, culminating in a slew of offences. These included 689 instances of speeding, 70 drink driving offences, 85 drug presence violations, 39 cases of disqualified or unlicensed driving, 32 instances of mobile phone use while driving, and 27 seatbelt violations. The new speed, seatbelt, and phone detection cameras, deployed just four months ago, have recorded a staggering 43,793 speeding offences, 420 mobile phone offences, and 654 seatbelt offences, underscoring a high level of non-compliance with road safety laws.

The Human Cost of Non-Compliance

Minister for Police, Fire, and Emergency Management, Felix Ellis, offered condolences to those who suffered losses and injuries during this period. “Such tragedies are particularly poignant during a time meant for joy and family,” he said, reminding us of the human toll behind the statistics. He emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility, and individual choices behind the wheel can have life-or-death consequences.

The Call for a Safer 2024

Ellis reminded Tasmanians of the ‘Fatal Five’ dangerous behaviors: speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, inattention, and fatigue. He urged a collective effort to curb these behaviours and make 2024 the safest year yet on Tasmania’s roads.

As we step into 2024, Ellis’s call serves as a stern reminder of the critical importance of responsible driving. His message is clear: Road safety isn’t merely a matter of rules and regulations, but a matter of life and death.

0
Accidents Australia Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Resilience Amid Ruin: Queensland Family's Ordeal in the Face of a Tornado

By Geeta Pillai

Crime Scene Investigator Fired for DUI after New Year's Eve Crash

By Olalekan Adigun

Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Traffic Accident in Belagavi Leads to Multi-Vehicle Pile-up, Woman Injured

By Dil Bar Irshad

Fatal Car Accident in Andhra Pradesh Highlights Road Safety Issues ...
@Accidents · 1 min
Fatal Car Accident in Andhra Pradesh Highlights Road Safety Issues ...
heart comment 0
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments

By BNN Correspondents

Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
Transport Strike in Kanpur Disrupts Normal Life: Truckers Protest Against New Legal Provisions

By Rafia Tasleem

Transport Strike in Kanpur Disrupts Normal Life: Truckers Protest Against New Legal Provisions
Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue

By Dil Bar Irshad

Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Prayagraj

By Rafia Tasleem

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Prayagraj
Latest Headlines
World News
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
24 seconds
Mullens Middle School Triumphs at New River CTC Invitational
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
44 seconds
Australia in the Grip of Severe Housing Crisis: Escalating Homelessness and the Call for Change
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
56 seconds
Ijaw Youth Council Advocates for Relocation of Oil Companies to Niger Delta
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
1 min
Prescott Ushers in 2024: A Look at the City's Recent Developments
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
1 min
Hampton Talbots Triumphs Over Highlands Rams in Section Opener
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
1 min
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
1 min
Canadian Parliament Drafts Guidelines for Guest Recognition Following Controversial Incident
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
1 min
AFN Board to Decide on Audit Committee's Findings Amid Corruption Concerns
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
1 min
Arizona Chronicles: A Glimpse into Recent Developments
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
56 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees
5 hours
Smith's Food and Drug to Open New Distribution Center, Hiring 80 New Employees

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app