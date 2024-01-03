Tasmania Police’s Operation Safe Arrival: A Call for Greater Road Safety

Another year has drawn to a close, and with it, Tasmania Police’s Operation Safe Arrival, a concerted initiative aimed at bolstering road safety over the festive period, concluded with a sobering outcome. Despite the rigorous enforcement activities during the operation from December 22, 2023, to January 3, 2024, the period was marred by three fatalities and eight serious injuries resulting from road accidents.

The Harsh Reality of Road Safety

The figures are stark: The operation saw 16,007 random tests conducted, culminating in a slew of offences. These included 689 instances of speeding, 70 drink driving offences, 85 drug presence violations, 39 cases of disqualified or unlicensed driving, 32 instances of mobile phone use while driving, and 27 seatbelt violations. The new speed, seatbelt, and phone detection cameras, deployed just four months ago, have recorded a staggering 43,793 speeding offences, 420 mobile phone offences, and 654 seatbelt offences, underscoring a high level of non-compliance with road safety laws.

The Human Cost of Non-Compliance

Minister for Police, Fire, and Emergency Management, Felix Ellis, offered condolences to those who suffered losses and injuries during this period. “Such tragedies are particularly poignant during a time meant for joy and family,” he said, reminding us of the human toll behind the statistics. He emphasized that road safety is a shared responsibility, and individual choices behind the wheel can have life-or-death consequences.

The Call for a Safer 2024

Ellis reminded Tasmanians of the ‘Fatal Five’ dangerous behaviors: speeding, not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving, inattention, and fatigue. He urged a collective effort to curb these behaviours and make 2024 the safest year yet on Tasmania’s roads.

As we step into 2024, Ellis’s call serves as a stern reminder of the critical importance of responsible driving. His message is clear: Road safety isn’t merely a matter of rules and regulations, but a matter of life and death.