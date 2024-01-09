Tasmania Police Investigate New Year’s Eve Fires Sparked by Illegal Flares

On the eve of the New Year, Tasmania’s Strahan area was ablaze, not from the typical fireworks, but due to a series of significant fires ignited by the illicit use of emergency distress flares. These flares, typically meant for marine vessels in distress, were reportedly fired from various points within Strahan, causing the Tasmania Fire Service to respond to multiple locations shortly after midnight.

High Risks Posed by Misused Flares

Distress flares, when used unlawfully over land, pose grave risks to homes, infrastructure, wildlife, and the environment. As these flares descend onto combustible materials, the probability of fire ignition is exceptionally high. The recent fires in Strahan have underscored the severity of such risks, prompting local authorities to launch an expansive investigation into the incidents.

Police Investigations and Appeal for Information

Spearheading the investigation is Tasmania Police, with Sergeant Danny Jackson emphasizing the hazards that such reckless actions pose. He also highlighted the significant strain placed on emergency services when they are diverted from potential genuine emergencies. The police are now seeking assistance from the public in their inquiry, particularly any CCTV or mobile phone footage that might have captured the incidents.

Consequences of Unlawful Discharge of Flares

While the investigation continues, Tasmania Police have issued a stern reminder about the illegal use of distress flares. They are not to be used unless in a genuine emergency. The community has been urged to provide any relevant information either directly to the police or through Crime Stoppers, ensuring that those responsible for the fires are held accountable. Anonymous reporting options are also available for those who wish to assist without revealing their identity.