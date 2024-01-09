en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tasmania Police Investigate New Year’s Eve Fires Sparked by Illegal Flares

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Tasmania Police Investigate New Year’s Eve Fires Sparked by Illegal Flares

On the eve of the New Year, Tasmania’s Strahan area was ablaze, not from the typical fireworks, but due to a series of significant fires ignited by the illicit use of emergency distress flares. These flares, typically meant for marine vessels in distress, were reportedly fired from various points within Strahan, causing the Tasmania Fire Service to respond to multiple locations shortly after midnight.

High Risks Posed by Misused Flares

Distress flares, when used unlawfully over land, pose grave risks to homes, infrastructure, wildlife, and the environment. As these flares descend onto combustible materials, the probability of fire ignition is exceptionally high. The recent fires in Strahan have underscored the severity of such risks, prompting local authorities to launch an expansive investigation into the incidents.

Police Investigations and Appeal for Information

Spearheading the investigation is Tasmania Police, with Sergeant Danny Jackson emphasizing the hazards that such reckless actions pose. He also highlighted the significant strain placed on emergency services when they are diverted from potential genuine emergencies. The police are now seeking assistance from the public in their inquiry, particularly any CCTV or mobile phone footage that might have captured the incidents.

Consequences of Unlawful Discharge of Flares

While the investigation continues, Tasmania Police have issued a stern reminder about the illegal use of distress flares. They are not to be used unless in a genuine emergency. The community has been urged to provide any relevant information either directly to the police or through Crime Stoppers, ensuring that those responsible for the fires are held accountable. Anonymous reporting options are also available for those who wish to assist without revealing their identity.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
An Incident, a Manhunt, and a Shelter in Place Order: Nederland Breathes a Sigh of Relief
In a recent turn of events, a critical incident has transpired, leading to multiple victims and prompting law enforcement officials to issue a mandatory Shelter in Place order for the general area of the Sundance Lodge in Nederland. The Boulder Police Department has been quick to respond to the situation, which originated from a shooting
An Incident, a Manhunt, and a Shelter in Place Order: Nederland Breathes a Sigh of Relief
Fatal Minibus Collision in Brazil: 25 Dead, Investigation Underway
18 mins ago
Fatal Minibus Collision in Brazil: 25 Dead, Investigation Underway
Driver Crashes into White House Gate: Apprehended Amid Rising Security Concerns
18 mins ago
Driver Crashes into White House Gate: Apprehended Amid Rising Security Concerns
Bird-in-Hand Family Inn to Reopen After Tragic Explosion: An Emblem of Resilience
6 mins ago
Bird-in-Hand Family Inn to Reopen After Tragic Explosion: An Emblem of Resilience
Harvey, Illinois Housing Crisis: Residents Trapped as Apartments Boarded Up
9 mins ago
Harvey, Illinois Housing Crisis: Residents Trapped as Apartments Boarded Up
Unexpected Boarding Up of Homes Sends Shockwaves Through Chicago Apartment Complex
12 mins ago
Unexpected Boarding Up of Homes Sends Shockwaves Through Chicago Apartment Complex
Latest Headlines
World News
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
39 seconds
French Judoka Shirine Boukli: From European Champion to Olympic Hopeful
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
40 seconds
Drew McIntyre joins line-up for WWE Royal Rumble 2024
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
53 seconds
Colorado House Speaker Reprimands Rep. Elisabeth Epps for Disruptive Behavior
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
1 min
ESPN and College Football Playoff in Negotiations for an Eight-Year Exclusive Rights Deal
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
1 min
Philadelphia Flyers Trade Cutter Gauthier for Jamie Drysdale in Strategic NHL Shift
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
2 mins
Diverse Topics in Health, Corporate Culture, and Achievements Featured in Latest CTV News Segments
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
3 mins
Ussumane Djalo: Premier League Clubs Eye Porto's Rising Star
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
3 mins
Katsuyori Shibata: A New Chapter with All Elite Wrestling
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
3 mins
Falcons' Future: Arthur Blank Discusses Decision Not to Pursue Lamar Jackson
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
25 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
2 hours
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
3 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
3 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
3 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app