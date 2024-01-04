Tasmania Highway Closure Following Chemical Spill from Truck Accident

In a startling start to the day, Tasmania’s north-west woke up to a significant truck accident near a petrol station in Latrobe, leading to a hazardous chemical spill and subsequent closure of the Bass Highway in both directions. The vehicle in question was transporting an 18,000-litre drum of ferric chloride solution, a chemical routinely utilized in food processing. The drum fractured in the accident, causing the chemical to spill out onto the highway.

Immediate Response and Containment

The Tasmania Fire Service, along with the police and other emergency services, were on the scene promptly in the early morning. Their prime objective: containing the chemical spill and initiating clean-up procedures, which are expected to extend into the afternoon. The leaked ferric chloride, infamous for its corrosive properties which can lead to skin burns or respiratory irritation if inhaled, was effectively countered with truckloads of dirt to prevent further spread.

Impact on Local Infrastructure

In the chaos, a power pole was hit, leading to an outage for approximately 40 households in the vicinity. Residents nearby were urged to stay indoors with their windows firmly closed as a safety measure against the corrosive chemical.

Disruption of Traffic and Diversions

The incident has caused a significant disruption in traffic flow, with a detour via Frankford Road put in place for motorists, adding an estimated 15 minutes to their regular travel times. Latrobe Mayor Peter Freshney addressed the issue, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to traffic and assured that the diversions were being managed efficiently to minimize the impact.