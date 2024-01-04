en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tasmania Highway Closure Following Chemical Spill from Truck Accident

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Tasmania Highway Closure Following Chemical Spill from Truck Accident

In a startling start to the day, Tasmania’s north-west woke up to a significant truck accident near a petrol station in Latrobe, leading to a hazardous chemical spill and subsequent closure of the Bass Highway in both directions. The vehicle in question was transporting an 18,000-litre drum of ferric chloride solution, a chemical routinely utilized in food processing. The drum fractured in the accident, causing the chemical to spill out onto the highway.

Immediate Response and Containment

The Tasmania Fire Service, along with the police and other emergency services, were on the scene promptly in the early morning. Their prime objective: containing the chemical spill and initiating clean-up procedures, which are expected to extend into the afternoon. The leaked ferric chloride, infamous for its corrosive properties which can lead to skin burns or respiratory irritation if inhaled, was effectively countered with truckloads of dirt to prevent further spread.

Impact on Local Infrastructure

In the chaos, a power pole was hit, leading to an outage for approximately 40 households in the vicinity. Residents nearby were urged to stay indoors with their windows firmly closed as a safety measure against the corrosive chemical.

Disruption of Traffic and Diversions

The incident has caused a significant disruption in traffic flow, with a detour via Frankford Road put in place for motorists, adding an estimated 15 minutes to their regular travel times. Latrobe Mayor Peter Freshney addressed the issue, acknowledging the inconvenience caused to traffic and assured that the diversions were being managed efficiently to minimize the impact.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
28 seconds ago
Safety Concerns Rise as Second Train-Related Fatality Strikes St. Albans
In the quiet town of St. Albans, West Virginia, a heartbreaking incident unfolded on January 2. The life of 30-year-old Shaylah Totten was abruptly ended when she was hit by a train near Rust Street and Swans Lane at approximately 9:30 p.m. This grim event marked the second train-related fatality in the area within a
Safety Concerns Rise as Second Train-Related Fatality Strikes St. Albans
Unrelenting Search for Missing Diver Continues Despite Weather Challenges
7 mins ago
Unrelenting Search for Missing Diver Continues Despite Weather Challenges
Gas Leak in Northern Colorado Springs: An Incident Report
9 mins ago
Gas Leak in Northern Colorado Springs: An Incident Report
Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Santa Fe County, Authorities Seek Public's Help
4 mins ago
Woman Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident in Santa Fe County, Authorities Seek Public's Help
Icy Bridges in Sejong, South Korea: The Cause Behind Two Vehicle Pileups
5 mins ago
Icy Bridges in Sejong, South Korea: The Cause Behind Two Vehicle Pileups
Tennessee Sees Alarming Rise in Teen Car Crashes
6 mins ago
Tennessee Sees Alarming Rise in Teen Car Crashes
Latest Headlines
World News
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
32 seconds
Montpellier Eyes Rugby Prodigy Christopher Tolofua: A Potential Game-Changer
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
1 min
Cape Cod High School Sports: A Series of Notable Outcomes
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
2 mins
Former MLA Charged with Assault and Vandalism during State Assembly Elections
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Boys Hockey Team Eyes Prosperous 2023 Season
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
2 mins
MISA Malawi Commends Government, Cites Need to Address Journalist Violence
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
2 mins
John Mikel Obi Sheds Light on 'Black Tax' and Financial Pressures Faced by African Footballers
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
2 mins
Dickinson Midgets Wrestling Team Ready for Home Event Clash
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
4 mins
The Challenge Season 39 Episode 12: Unexpected Victories and Rising Tensions
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
4 mins
Jiro Manio Sells His Urian Best Actor Trophy: A Tale of Resilience
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app