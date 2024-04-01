Tasmania Health Dept Faces Ombudsman Critique Over Medical Records Access Obstruction

Tasmania's Department of Health recently faced severe criticism from the state's Ombudsman for obstructing access to patient medical records, a move deemed highly inappropriate by legal and health professionals. Lawyers from Phillips Taglieri, representing a patient, were told they could obtain their client's full medical records only if they assured that the State of Tasmania would not be sued. This condition sparked controversy and highlighted the department's use of Right to Information (RTI) laws to potentially shield itself from litigation related to medical negligence.

Advertisment

Obstructive Practices Under Scrutiny

The department's stance came to light when Phillips Taglieri sought medical records for a client under RTI laws, only to receive a conditional release offer from a department senior legal adviser. This incident is not isolated, with the firm identifying five similar cases over the past year. The Ombudsman, Richard Connock, criticized the department's approach, especially in light of previous findings against such obstructive information access processes by the Commission of Inquiry into the Tasmanian Government's Responses to Child Sexual Abuse in Institutional Settings.

Legal and Ethical Implications

Advertisment

The department's attempt to withhold information extends beyond the immediate legal implications. By requesting an undertaking not to sue in exchange for access to medical records, the department not only infringes on patients' rights but also raises questions about its commitment to transparency and accountability. This practice could potentially shield negligent medical practitioners from accountability, thereby undermining patient safety and trust in the healthcare system.

Ombudsman's Recommendations and Department's Response

In his findings, Ombudsman Connock urged the Department of Health to cease its practice of withholding staff names from medical records, emphasizing that public officers performing their regular duties are not usually exempt from release. While the Department of Health did not directly address the criticisms, a spokesperson mentioned that it is considering adopting a new active disclosure process to improve consumer access to information relevant to their legal rights and healthcare. This proposed change, however, remains under scrutiny as stakeholders await tangible improvements.