Australia

Tasmania Celebrates Coronation of Native Princess Mary with Unique Tributes

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:44 pm EST
Tasmania Celebrates Coronation of Native Princess Mary with Unique Tributes

As Tasmania’s very own Crown Princess Mary of Denmark prepares for her coronation, the island state is gearing up for an exceptional celebration. From public buildings adorned in the colors of the Danish flag to a unique Huon Pine table for the royal couple, Tasmania is leaving no stone unturned in honoring its home-grown Princess, soon to be Queen.

A Gift of Craftsmanship

Known for its rich traditions in arts and crafts, Tasmania’s gift for the royal couple is a testament to its skilled artisans. A hand-crafted Huon Pine occasional table, created by the renowned local furniture maker, Rex Heathcote, will grace the Danish royal court. This bespoke piece of furniture, made from a tree unique to Tasmania, is a symbolic gesture, connecting Princess Mary’s new home with her native soil.

Landmarks in Danish Colors

In a vibrant display of solidarity and joy, several Tasmanian landmarks will be lit up in the colors of the Danish flag. This artistic tribute will stand as a beacon of pride for the Tasmanians and a nod to the cordial relations between the two countries. Also, in a testament to the Tasmanian community’s love for their royal, the City of Hobart will plant a native blue gum tree, with plans for a reciprocal tree planting in Copenhagen.

Supporting a Noble Cause

In a gesture that combines royal celebration and social responsibility, the Tasmanian government will make a $10,000 donation to the Alannah and Madeline Foundation. This charity, where Princess Mary has served as an international patron since 2005, is a fitting recipient of the donation, reflecting Princess Mary’s enduring commitment to the welfare of children.

Princess Mary’s journey from Tasmania to the Danish royal court has been nothing short of extraordinary. Her coronation as the first Australian-born Queen is a testament to her grace, dedication, and the Tasmanian values of humility and hard work. As Sky News Australia covers the event live, viewers worldwide will partake in this unique royal story, celebrating the crowning of a queen who has never forgotten her roots.

Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

