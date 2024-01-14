Tasmania Broadens Energy Saver Loan Scheme to Include EV Charging Stations

In a significant move towards sustainability, the Rockliff Liberal Government in Tasmania has announced an expansion of the $50 million Energy Saver Loan Scheme to support electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure. This scheme, which previously offered no-interest loans to eligible recipients for the purchase and installation of energy-efficient products, has now widened its scope to promote the adoption of EVs by subsidizing the costs associated with home or business charging stations.

Boosting Sustainable Energy and Transportation

The Minister for Energy and Renewables, Nick Duigan, noted that the scheme has already benefited over 3,000 families and businesses by facilitating upgrades, such as solar panels, batteries, and energy-efficient appliances. The new focus on EV charging infrastructure aims to extend the environmental benefits beyond homes and into the realm of transportation.

Government Initiatives for Green Transportation

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Roger Jaensch, pointed to the Government’s $1.2 million e-transport package, which offers rebates for purchasing eligible electric vehicles and e-mobility devices. These combined efforts of the loan scheme and rebate program are part of the Government’s strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and foster the use of electric vehicles.

Financial Aid for EV Adoption

Eligible households, businesses, and not-for-profit organizations can apply for no-interest loans ranging from $500 to $10,000 to install EV charging stations. Moreover, an additional $2,000 rebate is available for individuals purchasing eligible battery electric vehicles. These initiatives are part of Tasmania’s broader strategy to reduce emissions and promote sustainable transport solutions.

