Tasmania and Brisbane Shine on NYT’s Top Global Destinations List for 2024

Tasmania, the picturesque island state of Australia, has been lauded as one of the top global destinations for 2024 by The New York Times. Securing the 29th spot on the esteemed 52 Best Places to Visit list, Tasmania has outperformed numerous traditional travel hotspots. The island’s recognition underscores its escalating allure and potential as a burgeoning tourist hub. In a similar vein, Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, is not far behind, grabbing the 39th place on the same list. The inclusion of two Australian destinations on this prestigious list signifies the country’s diverse attractions and the growing global interest in venturing beyond the popular cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

Tasmania: A Rising Star in Global Tourism

Renowned for its thriving food culture, breathtaking natural environment, rich Indigenous heritage, and unique experiences, Tasmania has seen a significant surge in its tourism numbers. According to the data, the island state welcomed 1.26 million visitors in the year ending September 2023, marking a 31% increase from the previous year. This spike in tourism has been attributed to the diverse offerings of the island— from its festivals, World Heritage sites, to its rugged walks.

Recognition Fuels Tourism

Tasmania’s high ranking in The New York Times’ list has elicited joy and confidence among its tourism executives and the state’s acting premier. The recognition is expected to further boost the island’s tourism numbers and enhance its global reputation as a must-visit destination. This is the second time Tasmania has made a mark on the Times list, previously appearing at number 33 in 2018.

Brisbane: Another Feather in Australia’s Cap

Following Tasmania’s footsteps, Brisbane, Queensland’s capital, has also made a significant impression on the global tourism stage. The city’s ranking at number 39 on The New York Times’ list serves as a testament to Australia’s diverse and expanding travel appeal, bringing to the fore lesser-explored regions that promise unique and enriching experiences to global travelers.