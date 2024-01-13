Tammy Hembrow Launches Fitness Challenge Amidst Upcoming Wedding Plans

Renowned fitness influencer, Tammy Hembrow, has taken to Instagram to launch an eight-week fitness challenge. The challenge, designed to foster personal health goals, comes amidst her preparations for her forthcoming nuptials with Love Island Australia star, Matthew Zukowski. Hembrow’s promotional photos showcasing her athletic physique have not only been a testament to her fitness regime but also an encouragement to her followers to set their own weight loss, maintenance, or gain goals.

Instagram Fitness Challenge

The fitness challenge initiated by Tammy Hembrow is set to commence this Monday. Via a series of posts on her Instagram, she has invited participants of any fitness level to set their personal goals. Whether it be to lose, maintain, or gain weight, Hembrow has encouraged her followers to sign up through a link in her bio. The posts featuring Hembrow in a grey, shoulder-baring top and form-fitting sweatpants, are a testament to her own commitment to fitness and seem poised to inspire her followers.

Speedy Engagement Raises Eyebrows

While Hembrow’s fitness challenge has garnered attention, her personal life has not been far behind in making headlines. Her engagement to Matthew Zukowski, announced just weeks ago, has sparked concerns over the pace of their relationship. Hembrow, who has been previously engaged twice, seems to be in a hurry to walk down the aisle with Zukowski. The couple has already dived into wedding planning, raising questions about the rapid progression.

Previous Relationships and Engagement

Hembrow’s most recent engagement was with restaurateur and former Ironman, Matt Poole, which ended in December 2022. The fitness influencer has been transparent about her personal life, sharing updates with her followers, including a video of Zukowski’s romantic proposal in the Maldives. Despite the concerns raised, Hembrow and Zukowski seem unfazed, continuing to move forward with their wedding plans alongside the fitness challenge.