en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tammy Hembrow Launches Fitness Challenge Amidst Upcoming Wedding Plans

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:11 am EST
Tammy Hembrow Launches Fitness Challenge Amidst Upcoming Wedding Plans

Renowned fitness influencer, Tammy Hembrow, has taken to Instagram to launch an eight-week fitness challenge. The challenge, designed to foster personal health goals, comes amidst her preparations for her forthcoming nuptials with Love Island Australia star, Matthew Zukowski. Hembrow’s promotional photos showcasing her athletic physique have not only been a testament to her fitness regime but also an encouragement to her followers to set their own weight loss, maintenance, or gain goals.

Instagram Fitness Challenge

The fitness challenge initiated by Tammy Hembrow is set to commence this Monday. Via a series of posts on her Instagram, she has invited participants of any fitness level to set their personal goals. Whether it be to lose, maintain, or gain weight, Hembrow has encouraged her followers to sign up through a link in her bio. The posts featuring Hembrow in a grey, shoulder-baring top and form-fitting sweatpants, are a testament to her own commitment to fitness and seem poised to inspire her followers.

Speedy Engagement Raises Eyebrows

While Hembrow’s fitness challenge has garnered attention, her personal life has not been far behind in making headlines. Her engagement to Matthew Zukowski, announced just weeks ago, has sparked concerns over the pace of their relationship. Hembrow, who has been previously engaged twice, seems to be in a hurry to walk down the aisle with Zukowski. The couple has already dived into wedding planning, raising questions about the rapid progression.

Previous Relationships and Engagement

Hembrow’s most recent engagement was with restaurateur and former Ironman, Matt Poole, which ended in December 2022. The fitness influencer has been transparent about her personal life, sharing updates with her followers, including a video of Zukowski’s romantic proposal in the Maldives. Despite the concerns raised, Hembrow and Zukowski seem unfazed, continuing to move forward with their wedding plans alongside the fitness challenge.

0
Australia Fitness Lifestyle
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
3 mins ago
Papua New Guinea Faces Violent Unrest; Australia Monitors Situation
In the heart of the Pacific, the island nation of Papua New Guinea is in the throes of a violent unrest that has set alarm bells ringing not just domestically, but also across the waters in Australia. The recent spate of violent incidents has left the country in a state of tension, with the path
Papua New Guinea Faces Violent Unrest; Australia Monitors Situation
Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald 'Taffy' Morris
20 mins ago
Operation Jaywick: The Audacious Raid and the Legacy of Ronald 'Taffy' Morris
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
28 mins ago
Breathwork: Australia's Rising Wellness Trend
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
7 mins ago
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Australian Government Considers Raising 'Sophisticated Investor' Threshold, Sparking Debate
9 mins ago
Australian Government Considers Raising 'Sophisticated Investor' Threshold, Sparking Debate
Tragic Driveway Accident Claims Life of Young Child in Toongabbie
10 mins ago
Tragic Driveway Accident Claims Life of Young Child in Toongabbie
Latest Headlines
World News
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
2 mins
Addressing the Mental Health Crisis: A Call for Sustained Action
Gladiators: The Return of a Television Phenomenon and the Lives of its Original Stars
3 mins
Gladiators: The Return of a Television Phenomenon and the Lives of its Original Stars
IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge
3 mins
IKEA Canada Launches Decor-Integrated Workout Gear as Fitness and Comfort Converge
Influencer's Botched Liposuction Leads to Unforeseen Ordeal and Eventual Triumph
3 mins
Influencer's Botched Liposuction Leads to Unforeseen Ordeal and Eventual Triumph
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
6 mins
Malaysia Considers Banning 1MDB Documentary Amid High-Speed Rail Project Setbacks
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
7 mins
Teen Tennis Prodigy Alina Korneeva Qualifies for Australian Open
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
10 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford: An Intimate Glimpse into Their Wedding
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
11 mins
Cameroon Captain Braves Injury for Africa Cup of Nations
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
12 mins
Mumbi Phiri Casts Doubt on UPND’s Prospects in 2026 Elections
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
21 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app