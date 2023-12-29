en English
Australia

Tamborine Mountain Grapples with Aftermath of Christmas Day Tornado

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:01 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 10:26 am EST
On the morning of Christmas Day, residents of Tamborine Mountain, nestled near Queensland’s Gold Coast, woke to a scenario they could have scarcely imagined. A tornado, the likes of which the region has never seen, had swept through their idyllic locale, leaving in its wake a landscape of devastation and a community grappling with its aftermath.

Unprecedented Damage and Power Crisis

The storm, described as the region’s biggest disaster, ripped through the local electricity network, leaving the community without essential services. The Scenic Rim mayor, Greg Christensen, reported that approximately 75% of the region’s residents were impacted. Power outages were widespread and some residents lost their homes entirely. The mountain’s 8,000 dwellers, dependent on electric pumps for water due to the lack of a reticulated supply, were suddenly left high and dry.

Relief Efforts and Restoration

Emergency measures were swiftly put into place, with the council providing bottled water and portable toilets. Richard Mailley, a resident whose home bore the brunt of the tornado’s fury, expressed relief at not being home during the disaster, believing it to have saved their lives. Queensland Energy Minister Mick de Brenni stated that while 63% of the network has been restored, certain areas, including Tamborine Mountain and Jimboomba, will necessitate a complete rebuild of their power systems.

Future-proofing and Recovery

The council is exploring long-term solutions such as independent power generation for public facilities. Additional SES personnel have been deployed to aid in recovery efforts. The community’s safety and recovery remain the focal points, Christensen emphasized, even amidst criticisms of the Bureau of Meteorology for inadequate warnings. Residents in nine Logan City Council suburbs have now become eligible for federal-state recovery funding.

The recovery challenges are further compounded by a heatwave, with the region grappling simultaneously with the storm’s aftermath and soaring temperatures. Elsewhere, Brisbane Water Police and Maritime Safety Queensland have initiated recovery operations for a boating accident that occurred off Brisbane on Boxing Day, adding to the region’s woes.

author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

