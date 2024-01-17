Takeovers Panel Greenlights ARN Media's Retention of Stake in Southern Cross Media

ARN Media, the parent company of renowned radio networks such as KIIS FM and Gold, has been granted permission by the Takeovers Panel to maintain its 14.8% stake in rival radio network Southern Cross Media (SCA). This decision comes despite a previous order for ARN to sell off 6.83% of its stake, following allegations of Corporations Act violation by SCA shareholder Keybridge Capital.

Advertisment

Disputes and Resolutions

The controversy stemmed from ARN's acquisition of SCA shares via fund manager Allan Gray. At the time of ARN's purchase, Gray held a substantial 21.71% voting power in SCA and 20.04% in ARN, thereby hiking ARN's voting power in SCA to 31.24%. This significant increase in voting power resulted in the Takeovers Panel's initial decision that 6.83% of ARN's stake was in breach of the law. However, following an appeal by ARN, the Panel, comprising members Bruce Cowley, Richard Hunt, and John McGlue, reversed its earlier decision. ARN is now permitted to retain its 14.8% stake in SCA, subject to certain conditions yet to be disclosed. The Panel is expected to release its reasoning behind the reversal in due course.

Takeover Plans in Motion

Advertisment

In light of the Takeovers Panel's latest decision, ARN has expressed its eagerness to expedite discussions with the SCA board regarding its takeover proposal. This move follows ARN's announcement last year of its intent to acquire all of SCA's share capital in partnership with Anchorage Capital. The non-binding indicative offer proposed to SCA shareholders comprises 0.753 ARN shares and 29.6 cents cash per share. Additionally, the proposal includes a plan to segregate ARN and SCA's radio and television assets into independent entities, pending regulatory approvals. This division would result in two distinct national media organizations operating independently in metro and regional radio markets.

An Evolving Media Landscape

The unfolding developments between ARN and SCA signify a shifting landscape in the Australian media sector. If executed successfully, ARN's takeover bid could reshape the dynamics of the radio market, impacting both metro and regional sectors. The proposed separation of ARN and SCA's assets would also introduce new players into the field, potentially fostering a more dynamic and competitive media environment. As ARN continues its pursuit of SCA, stakeholders and observers alike await the next chapter in this intriguing corporate saga.