en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tahlia Quinlivan: A Symbol of Women’s Rise in Male-Dominated Industries

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Tahlia Quinlivan: A Symbol of Women’s Rise in Male-Dominated Industries

On the bustling floor of the Woolworths Distribution Centre in Barnawartha, Victoria, Tahlia Quinlivan is a beacon of change. Since obtaining her forklift license in 2019, Quinlivan has emerged as a symbol of the rising trend of women breaking into male-dominated sectors. Her journey spans from a rookie forklift operator to a seasoned worker who completed her studies in Warehousing and Supply Chain at Wodonga TAFE. Now, she has set her sights on becoming a trainer and assessor in the field, inspiring other women to follow suit.

The Rise of Women in Male-Dominated Sectors

According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency’s Gender Equality Scorecard 2022-23, women only constitute 26 percent of the workforce in the Transport, Postal, and Warehousing industry. However, the increasing presence of women in such sectors cannot be overlooked. Free TAFE courses and other incentives have played a significant role in encouraging this shift.

Shifting Enrolment Trends at Wodonga TAFE

Wodonga TAFE, where Quinlivan honed her skills, is witnessing a significant rise in female enrolments in traditionally male-dominated courses. The figures stand at 24.4 percent in 2023, a stark increase from 11.8 percent in 2021. This surge in enrolment indicates a growing acceptance and recognition of women’s capabilities in these sectors.

Benefits of Gender Balance in the Workplace

The shift towards gender balance in the workplace has far-reaching implications. It is linked to improved national productivity, economic growth, and organizational performance. The Australian Gender Equality Scorecard also notes considerable progress in other sectors. For the first time, mixed-gender industries now make up 50 percent of the workforce. It also highlights increases in female participation in traditionally male-dominated areas like mining, public administration, safety, and construction.

As Tahlia Quinlivan continues her journey in the Warehousing and Supply Chain industry, her story serves as a powerful testament to the changing face of the Australian workforce. It represents a step towards gender equality, a testament to the indomitable spirit of women who dare to challenge the status quo, and a beacon of hope for those who aspire to follow in her footsteps.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
17 mins ago
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
Western Australia Police have launched an investigation into troubling allegations of physical assault by a female staff member at a Wheatbelt school. The accusations have stemmed from concerned parents of primary school-aged children attending the regional school. It is alleged that the staff member resorted to physically reprimanding the students, hitting them on the back
Allegations of Physical Assault at Wheatbelt School Triggers Police Investigation
Shaun Marsh Hangs Up His Bat: A Look at the Veteran's Illustrious Career
29 mins ago
Shaun Marsh Hangs Up His Bat: A Look at the Veteran's Illustrious Career
Dane Sweeny's Near-Upset at Australian Open Shakes Tennis World
29 mins ago
Dane Sweeny's Near-Upset at Australian Open Shakes Tennis World
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
18 mins ago
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Aussie Stars Triumph at Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Wins and Fashion Statements
25 mins ago
Aussie Stars Triumph at Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Wins and Fashion Statements
Yutong and VDI: Charting Growth with Innovation and Sustainability in Bus Industry
27 mins ago
Yutong and VDI: Charting Growth with Innovation and Sustainability in Bus Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
7 mins
Ozempic's Unexpected Benefit: Curbing Alcohol Cravings
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
12 mins
Delayed Presidential Transition in Guatemala Raises Regional Concerns
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
17 mins
Jersey Teachers Face New Pay Offer with Industrial Action Conditions
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
17 mins
Maldives Diversifies International Partnerships, Reducing Reliance on India
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
18 mins
West Coast's Liam Ryan Suffers New Hamstring Injury During Training
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
19 mins
Turks and Caicos Islands Sporting Scene To Provide Weekly Updates on Local Sports
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
20 mins
House Republicans Set to Issue New Subpoenas to Hunter Biden Amidst Impeachment Inquiry
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
21 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Staunch Separatist's Victory against China's Influence
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
21 mins
Palestinian Karate Prodigy Nagham Abu Samrah Succumbs to Strike Injuries Amidst Global Sports Updates
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
1 hour
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app