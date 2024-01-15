Tahlia Quinlivan: A Symbol of Women’s Rise in Male-Dominated Industries

On the bustling floor of the Woolworths Distribution Centre in Barnawartha, Victoria, Tahlia Quinlivan is a beacon of change. Since obtaining her forklift license in 2019, Quinlivan has emerged as a symbol of the rising trend of women breaking into male-dominated sectors. Her journey spans from a rookie forklift operator to a seasoned worker who completed her studies in Warehousing and Supply Chain at Wodonga TAFE. Now, she has set her sights on becoming a trainer and assessor in the field, inspiring other women to follow suit.

The Rise of Women in Male-Dominated Sectors

According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency’s Gender Equality Scorecard 2022-23, women only constitute 26 percent of the workforce in the Transport, Postal, and Warehousing industry. However, the increasing presence of women in such sectors cannot be overlooked. Free TAFE courses and other incentives have played a significant role in encouraging this shift.

Shifting Enrolment Trends at Wodonga TAFE

Wodonga TAFE, where Quinlivan honed her skills, is witnessing a significant rise in female enrolments in traditionally male-dominated courses. The figures stand at 24.4 percent in 2023, a stark increase from 11.8 percent in 2021. This surge in enrolment indicates a growing acceptance and recognition of women’s capabilities in these sectors.

Benefits of Gender Balance in the Workplace

The shift towards gender balance in the workplace has far-reaching implications. It is linked to improved national productivity, economic growth, and organizational performance. The Australian Gender Equality Scorecard also notes considerable progress in other sectors. For the first time, mixed-gender industries now make up 50 percent of the workforce. It also highlights increases in female participation in traditionally male-dominated areas like mining, public administration, safety, and construction.

As Tahlia Quinlivan continues her journey in the Warehousing and Supply Chain industry, her story serves as a powerful testament to the changing face of the Australian workforce. It represents a step towards gender equality, a testament to the indomitable spirit of women who dare to challenge the status quo, and a beacon of hope for those who aspire to follow in her footsteps.