Tackling School Supply Costs: A Mother’s Strategy

The cost of school supplies and uniforms can be a daunting prospect for parents. However, one Queensland mother seems to have cracked the code. With three children attending two different public schools, she has developed a strategy for managing these costs that has so far proven to be effective.

Choosing Convenience Over Savings

One of her key strategies is utilizing the option to purchase books and materials through the schools. While this might not be the cheapest option, it certainly is the most convenient. She spends about $200 per child, which covers all the required resources, including books and educational programs such as Reading Eggs for her grade 3 son. This approach eliminates the need for her to shop around for discounts, and ensures uniformity, preventing competition among children for better supplies.

Unraveling the School Supply Costs

According to Finder, Australian families are expected to face a whopping $3.5 billion in school supply costs in 2024. This figure is not surprising, given the sheer number of items a child needs for their education. From textbooks to art supplies, the list is endless and the costs quickly add up.

Quality Over Brand

When it comes to school bags, this savvy mother prioritizes quality over brand. She cites her daughter’s durable and inexpensive bag from Big W as an example. Another item on her list is the increasingly popular Frank Green water bottles. While a bit more expensive upfront, their quality and longevity make them a worthwhile investment.

Dealing with High-Cost Items

One of the more challenging items to purchase are school shoes. These are often expensive, and it’s crucial to ensure they are comfortable and durable. She stresses the importance of warranties for these high-cost items and shares her experience of successfully returning a pair of shoes that fell apart after just four months. Uniforms are another major expense and her advice is to buy a size larger for growth and durability.

Managing Other School Costs

Beyond the tangible items, there are other costs associated with schooling, like excursions and extracurricular activities. Her advice to other parents is to inquire about the year’s planned activities and ask schools about payment plans or financial hardship programs. This allows for better planning and management of these expenses, ensuring no child misses out on these valuable experiences due to financial constraints.