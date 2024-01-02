en English
Tackling School Refusal: A Success Story from Lake Macquarie

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:19 pm EST
In the quiet suburban town of Lake Macquarie, New South Wales, a remarkable educational initiative is making waves. An outreach program at Wiripaang Public School, run by the John Hunter Hospital School, is taking bold strides in tackling a condition called school refusal. This condition, distinct from truancy, is characterized by prolonged absenteeism and a conspicuous lack of concealment. One of the program’s shining success stories is 13-year-old Ava Towers.

From Withdrawal to Re-engagement

Ava, like many teenagers her age, battled with anxiety and found herself overwhelmed by crowds. These factors led to a complete withdrawal from school. That was until she joined the outreach program at Wiripaang Public School. This unique initiative includes small class sizes, flexible hours, and teachers trained in mental health first aid and trauma-informed practice. The program’s approach appealed to Ava, and it was instrumental in her transformative journey from complete school withdrawal to re-engaging and returning to mainstream education.

A Lifeline for Students

The 10-week intervention targets students in kindergarten through year 12 with an attendance rate of less than 50%, attributable to long-term illnesses, mental health conditions, or poor engagement with homeschooling. Ava’s father, Paul Towers, credits this program for not only improving Ava’s confidence and school attendance but also strengthening their relationship. He has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of this approach.

A Growing Concern

School refusal is a burgeoning issue in Australia. A Senate report released in August spotlighted the growing problem and called for a national action plan. This program at Wiripaang Public School is an illuminating example of how alternative educational environments can be created to meet diverse student needs. The report found that the traditional school system was failing thousands of children like Ava. However, the success of the Wiripaang Public School program offers a ray of hope, showing that with the right approach, results can be achieved.

Australia Education Mental Health Crisis
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

