en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Tabcorp Ordered to Implement Cashless Betting Terminals by Victoria to Curb Underage Gambling

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Tabcorp Ordered to Implement Cashless Betting Terminals by Victoria to Curb Underage Gambling

In a landmark directive aimed at curbing underage gambling, the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has ordered Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., one of Australia’s largest betting companies, to transition the majority of its electronic betting terminals to a cashless system. This decision comes in response to a series of instances involving minors participating in betting activities.

Transition to Cashless System

The new directive from the VGCCC stipulates that Tabcorp’s betting terminals will no longer accept cash bets unless they are situated within five meters and clearly visible from the counter at a gambling establishment. Consequently, by the end of April, around 70% of Tabcorp’s 1,800 machines scattered across Victoria will require vouchers. These vouchers will only be obtainable after a stringent age and identification verification process at the counter.

VGCCC’s Stand Against Underage Gambling

The VGCCC, under the leadership of CEO Annette Kimmitt, has implemented this resolution following repeated violations and despite prior warnings to the industry. Tabcorp now faces a staggering 72 charges related to allowing minors to gamble and inadequate monitoring of its electronic betting terminals. The VGCCC underscores the crucial role of venue staff as the primary defense against underage gambling and has imposed these rigorous measures to enhance the protection of minors and the broader community from the risks associated with gambling.

Looking Forward

The case of a teenager who amassed gambling debts close to $100,000 by betting at multiple venues across Melbourne’s northern suburbs brings into sharp focus the urgent need for such measures. As part of the new regulations, Tabcorp will have to cease accepting unsupervised cash payments. In addition, staff will be required to check identification, and the use of ‘mystery shoppers’ will be employed to ensure compliance. This move by the VGCCC marks a significant step forward in the fight against underage gambling, setting a precedent that other jurisdictions may soon follow.

0
Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
5 mins ago
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
It was a regular Sunday morning at the Woralie Creek campground in K’gari, Queensland, when an unsuspecting young girl on a camping holiday with her family had a brush with danger. She was stung by a jellyfish, a seemingly ordinary event that soon escalated into a severe allergic reaction, turning a leisurely vacation into a
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
29 mins ago
Man Survives Near-Fatal Car Fire on Queensland's Bruce Highway
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
30 mins ago
Rakhimova and Fernandez Triumph in Australian Open First Round
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
5 mins ago
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
15 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: Day One Unfolds with Thrills and Players' Perspectives
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
17 mins ago
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
Latest Headlines
World News
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
5 seconds
Unveiling the Nuances of Botulinum Toxins: An Insight from Dr. Joely Kaufman
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
19 seconds
JP Nadda Critiques Opposition, Highlights BJP's Commitment to Inclusive Development
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
27 seconds
Siddaramaiah Condemns Ananthakumar Hegde's Obscene Language: A Reflection of His Culture
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
30 seconds
Sloane Stephens Unveils New Outfit by 'Free People Movement' for 2024 Australian Open
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
2 mins
Zambian Footballers Kapembwa and Tembo Join Mozambique's UD Costa do Sol
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
3 mins
Taylor Swift Braves Freezing Temperatures to Support Kansas City Chiefs at Playoff Game
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
4 mins
East Ridge Secures Victory over Onalaska in High School Basketball Showdown
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
5 mins
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
5 mins
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app