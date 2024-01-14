Tabcorp Ordered to Implement Cashless Betting Terminals by Victoria to Curb Underage Gambling

In a landmark directive aimed at curbing underage gambling, the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has ordered Tabcorp Holdings Ltd., one of Australia’s largest betting companies, to transition the majority of its electronic betting terminals to a cashless system. This decision comes in response to a series of instances involving minors participating in betting activities.

Transition to Cashless System

The new directive from the VGCCC stipulates that Tabcorp’s betting terminals will no longer accept cash bets unless they are situated within five meters and clearly visible from the counter at a gambling establishment. Consequently, by the end of April, around 70% of Tabcorp’s 1,800 machines scattered across Victoria will require vouchers. These vouchers will only be obtainable after a stringent age and identification verification process at the counter.

VGCCC’s Stand Against Underage Gambling

The VGCCC, under the leadership of CEO Annette Kimmitt, has implemented this resolution following repeated violations and despite prior warnings to the industry. Tabcorp now faces a staggering 72 charges related to allowing minors to gamble and inadequate monitoring of its electronic betting terminals. The VGCCC underscores the crucial role of venue staff as the primary defense against underage gambling and has imposed these rigorous measures to enhance the protection of minors and the broader community from the risks associated with gambling.

Looking Forward

The case of a teenager who amassed gambling debts close to $100,000 by betting at multiple venues across Melbourne’s northern suburbs brings into sharp focus the urgent need for such measures. As part of the new regulations, Tabcorp will have to cease accepting unsupervised cash payments. In addition, staff will be required to check identification, and the use of ‘mystery shoppers’ will be employed to ensure compliance. This move by the VGCCC marks a significant step forward in the fight against underage gambling, setting a precedent that other jurisdictions may soon follow.