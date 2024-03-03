Tabatha Badger Spearheads Green Tourism Plan for Tasmania, Targets Nature-Based Economic Growth

Main Storyline: Tabatha Badger | Lead Candidate for Lyons

Nature is a significant part of Tasmania's identity, lifestyles, and our economy. Nature-based outdoor activities generated $334 million in spending and was responsible for 3,100 full-time equivalent jobs in 2016. Our future is investing in nature-based tourism that enhances Tasmania's unique environmental values, which is why the Greens have today launched a comprehensive nature-based tourism plan.

Investing in Tasmania's Nature

The Greens will:

Invest in visitor infrastructure and promotion for eight big tree tourism destinations across the State

Fight for the TWWHA to be declared a dark sky sanctuary, starting with the Southwest National Park

Champion the development of an avitourism strategic plan for Tasmania

Push the Government to work with landcare and conservation organisations to promote, and help them develop, conservation tourism products

Fight for the restoration of Parks and Wildlife as a well-resourced service, with a core focus of protecting and enhancing the environment of our unique Parks, and that works with all tourism operators - small and large - to ensure fair and sustainable access to Tasmanian parks and reserves

Tasmania's Natural Advantage

"Tasmania's natural environment is our tourism industry's greatest and most valuable asset. It permeates almost every aspect of our identity, community, culture and industry. It underpins our brand and defines our sense of place."

"A strong tourism industry, with environmental integrity, is crucial in providing sustainable jobs for Tasmanians - particularly in regional areas."

"For too long our regional communities have been at the mercy of boom and bust industries, and it's time to change that."

The Greens' Vision for the Future

"Only the Greens have a plan that champions what nature can provide Tasmanians while simultaneously embracing what we can do for nature to ensure the longevity of a thriving tourism industry."

"We've seen how short-sighted decision making from the Liberals and Labor has destroyed what is unique about our environment in order to turn a quick buck."

"The Greens' plan for environmental protection alongside investment in low-impact and high-yielding tourism will ensure that Tasmanians and visitors alike can experience our state's unique places and experiences into the future."

