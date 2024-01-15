Sydney’s Totti’s and Parisian Totti: An Uncanny Culinary Coincidence

In an intriguing development, an Instagram post by popular account Miss Double Bay has sparked a flurry of comparisons between Totti’s, a renowned Italian restaurant in Sydney, and Totti, a seemingly identical Parisian establishment. Totti’s, famed for its sumptuous Italian cuisine, is part of the prestigious Merivale group and operates multiple locations across Sydney. The revelation of a strikingly similar restaurant in Paris has stirred up the account’s 60,000 followers, with some even suggesting that legal action could be on the horizon.

An Uncanny Resemblance

The comparison between the two establishments has been described as ‘uncanny’. Followers of the Instagram account had diverse reactions: while some responded with humor, others expressed outrage over the apparent resemblance. The name ‘Totti’ also carries with it the weight of association with Italian football legend Francesco Totti, leading to conjectures about whether the Parisian restaurant intentionally replicated the Sydney-based eatery or if this is all a mere coincidence.

Clouded Origins

The Parisian restaurant’s recent social media rebranding has only muddied the waters further. It’s challenging to ascertain which establishment came first, although records show that Totti’s Bondi, the first of the Merivale group’s locations, opened its doors in March 2019.

Waiting for a Response

The situation has raised more questions than answers, and all eyes are now on the Merivale group for a response. As the story unfolds, the intrigue surrounding the ‘Totti’ restaurants continues to grow, leaving followers and food enthusiasts alike on tenterhooks.