Sydney's Rozelle Interchange Gridlock Worsens Despite Officials' Efforts

Transport officials in Sydney's inner west are grappling with escalated traffic congestion around the Rozelle interchange. In an attempt to mitigate the gridlock, adjustments were made during the holiday break. However, these measures have inadvertently caused further traffic complications. Commuters now experience severe delays along Victoria Road and the Anzac Bridge. It has been reported that some motorists were spending up to an hour and a half to travel a mere 15 kilometers, a situation that has also affected bus lanes.

Addressing the Traffic Issue

Roads Minister, John Graham, has openly admitted that the adjustments made have merely shifted the problem further up Victoria Road, instead of resolving it. He has stressed the need for a more targeted solution, with the transport management team actively working on the issue. The Inner West Council Mayor, Darcy Byrne, has proposed measures such as directing traffic to the free Iron Cove Link tunnel and releasing traffic data to alleviate congestion.

First Major Test of the Interchange

With the return to school and office work this week, the Rozelle interchange faces its first major test of the year. Despite the chaos, officials have decided against installing traffic signals in the interchange tunnels and along the M4, a move that has invited criticism.

Criticism from Greens MP

The Greens MP for Balmain, Kobi Shetty, has criticized the government for missing an opportunity to make meaningful changes during the holidays. The ongoing traffic issue has become a spotlight of concern and is likely to present significant challenges in the coming weeks.