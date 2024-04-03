Sydney's Rozelle Interchange Chaos Threatens 4000 New Homes, Sparks Council Outcry

Amid mounting traffic congestion due to the newly opened Rozelle Interchange in Sydney's inner west, a rift has formed between local councils and Transport for NSW over traffic management strategies. The City of Sydney and Inner West Council are leading the charge, demanding an overhaul in the way traffic is directed away from the interchange, fearing detrimental impacts on local streets and future development plans in Pyrmont.

Flawed Traffic Modelling Under Fire

Critics, including the City of Sydney, have lambasted Transport for NSW for relying on outdated "predict and provide" traffic modelling for the Rozelle Interchange, part of the WestConnex motorway project. This approach, they argue, fails to anticipate the real-world consequences of redirecting traffic onto local roads like Parramatta and Victoria roads. Such measures, they warn, not only exacerbate congestion but also jeopardize critical rezoning and development efforts, potentially putting at risk the creation of up to 4,000 new homes and 23,000 jobs in Pyrmont.

Calls for a New Vision

The councils are advocating for a shift to a "vision and validate" approach, which focuses on defining desired outcomes for the future and working backwards to implement traffic solutions that align with those goals. This method, they argue, would more accurately assess the impacts of major infrastructure projects like the Rozelle Interchange on local traffic patterns and community development. Additionally, there is a push for the restoration of the historic Glebe Island Bridge to offer an alternative route for pedestrians and cyclists, potentially easing some of the traffic pressures.

Government Response and Public Inquiry

In response to the uproar, Transport for NSW has defended its project, claiming that the traffic modelling did predict delays but asserting that travel times have since stabilized. Nonetheless, the controversy has prompted a NSW parliamentary inquiry slated to begin hearings on April 10, which will delve into the planning and impact of the Rozelle Interchange. This inquiry comes at a crucial time as stakeholders, including frustrated residents and concerned councils, seek remedial actions to mitigate the ongoing congestion crisis.

The unfolding debate over the Rozelle Interchange not only highlights the challenges of urban infrastructure development but also underscores the critical need for forward-thinking traffic management strategies that prioritize community well-being and sustainable growth. As Sydney continues to expand, the decisions made today will shape the livability and functionality of the city for generations to come.