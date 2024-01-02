Sydney’s Private Coaching Industry: Boon or Bane for the HSC System?

In Sydney, the private coaching industry is flourishing, powered by claims of having tutored a significant number of top-performing year 12 students. Many of these colleges assert to provide students with an advanced understanding of concepts before they are taught at school, a trend that has raised concerns about the potential undermining of the Higher School Certificate (HSC) system.

Private Coaching: A Growing ‘Mega-Industry’

One such institution has gone to the extent of awarding cash prizes up to $3000 to students who achieved a state ranking in the previous year’s HSC. The private coaching sphere has witnessed substantial growth, with these institutions offering term-long courses in advanced subjects such as higher-level mathematics, physics, and chemistry.

The Trend and Its Impact on Students

A former principal of a public selective high school has noted a significant increase in the number of high-achieving students attending these coaching centers. This trend, which began in the early 2000s, has now turned these colleges into a ‘mega-industry’. According to the principal, who chose to maintain anonymity, more than 95 percent of year 12 students at their school have received external coaching in recent years.

Concerns Over The Undermining of HSC System

The rise of these coaching colleges and the advanced tutoring they offer have sparked concerns about the potential undermining of the HSC system. The question that arises is whether such external coaching is giving an unfair advantage to some students over others, thereby possibly skewering the results of the HSC.

As the private coaching industry continues to grow, the impact on the education system, the students, and the validity of the HSC results is yet to be fully understood. The debate over the fairness and implications of such advanced coaching is far from over.