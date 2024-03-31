Sydney's Industrial Land Shortage Threatens Economy, Drives Investment Elsewhere

Sydney's escalating industrial land shortage presents a looming economic threat, with potential repercussions for the local economy and consumer prices. The Minns government has received stark warnings about the dire consequences of failing to address this issue promptly, as companies contemplate relocating to states with lower operational costs.

Roots of the Crisis

The crisis stems from record-low vacancy rates for industrial and logistics spaces in Sydney, now soaring to 80% above those in Melbourne or southeast Queensland. A study by Colliers highlighted that Sydney's industrial and logistics vacancy rates stand at 1.2%, significantly lower than the national average and second only to Toronto globally. Compounding the issue, Sydney has under a year's supply of serviced industrial land ready for development, starkly contrasting with Melbourne's 10-14 years supply. This scarcity has pushed industrial rent costs sky-high, compelling businesses to reconsider their presence in Sydney.

Call for Policy Reform

Industry leaders are urgently calling for reforms to the state's zoning policies to unlock existing industrial lands, particularly those near the Aerotropolis in southwestern Sydney. The current 'retain and manage' policy, aimed at protecting industrial and urban services land from residential and mixed-use pressures, is now viewed as outdated. Critics argue it hampers the development of modern logistics, warehousing, and manufacturing facilities, thus deterring potential global tenants and investments. The Urban Development Institute of Australia NSW and other stakeholders are pressing the government for a strategic overhaul to facilitate the development of these crucial areas.

Government's Delicate Balancing Act

The NSW government faces the difficult task of balancing the pressing need for more housing against the imperative of securing additional industrial land supply. Planning Minister Paul Scully is under pressure to reassess some industrial zones for potential reclassification to meet the growing housing demand without compromising the state's economic and employment prospects. The Department of Planning, Housing, and Infrastructure is reviewing the 'retain and manage' policy among others to ensure they align with current needs. The outcome of this review could significantly impact Sydney's industrial landscape and its ability to retain and attract businesses and investments.

This industrial land shortage not only threatens to disrupt Sydney's economic fabric but also underscores the complex interplay between urban development, economic sustainability, and housing needs. As the government navigates these challenges, the decisions made today will shape the city's economic resilience and livability for years to come.