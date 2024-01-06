en English
Australia

Sydney’s Disused Train Tunnels: A Former Meeting Place for Witches Covens?

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:39 am EST
Sydney's Disused Train Tunnels: A Former Meeting Place for Witches Covens?

The former Director of Operations at Sydney Trains, Tony Eid, has shared a chilling prospect that Sydney’s disused train tunnels were once a rendezvous point for witches covens in the tumultuous 1990s. These tunnels, a relic of the 1920s and situated in the vicinity of St James’s station, carry a diverse history of utilization that ranges from serving as air raid shelters during the dark days of World War II to a mushroom farm in the 1950s, military drills, and even as a backdrop for television shows.

A Mysterious Incident

The intriguing belief that the tunnels turned into a haven for witch gatherings finds its root in an incident where the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) left behind an eerie residue of satanic ritualistic graffiti. This happened during the filming of a scene for the ‘Police Rescue’ drama series, which aired between 1989 and 1996. The remnants of the set design seem to have sparked a curiosity among some individuals to replicate these rituals in the tunnels, according to Eid.

Evidence of Ritualistic Activities

Eid’s recounts of his strolls through the tunnels paint a spine-chilling picture. He discovered fresh satanic graffiti and signs of fires, insinuating that these rituals were not just a one-time occurrence but, quite possibly, a frequent event. The tunnels, which were once bustling with trains and commuters, now echoed with the whispers of these eerie activities.

Securing the Tunnels

These activities, along with a fire alarm that was set off by trespassers, eventually compelled Sydney Rail to undertake strict measures to protect the tunnels from further misuse. Solid doors were installed to deter unauthorized entries. Invisible sensors and alarms were put in place to detect any intrusion, while hidden cameras kept a vigilant eye on the sealed tunnels. These measures have ensured that the tunnels are now off-limits and inaccessible, putting an end to a chapter of their enigmatic history.

Australia Crime History
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Witches' covens in Sydney's disused train tunnels in the 1990s

· 2 days ago

[…] Source […]

