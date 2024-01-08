Sydney’s Dangerous ‘Buffer Riding’ Trend: A Risky Chase for Social Media Clout

In the bustling city of Sydney, a perilous trend known as ‘buffer riding’ is gaining traction. Young thrill-seekers, often garbed in high visibility vests or toting backpacks, are taking alarming risks by latching onto the rear of moving trains. This hazardous game, which involves darting through tunnels and between stations, has taken a dark turn, fueled by the allure of social media recognition on platforms like TikTok.

Rise in ‘Buffer Riding’ Incidents

In the past year, a staggering 171 incidents of buffer riding were reported by the police, with 27 instances documented on the light rail alone. The pursuit of adrenaline and online fame is compelling these individuals to disregard the potential deadly consequences of their actions.

The Impact on Public Transport

This trend is not just a danger to the daredevils involved, but it also wreaks havoc on public transport operations. The past year has seen nearly 11,000 minutes of delays attributed to anti-social behavior, including buffer riding. Sydney Trains has spearheaded Operation Rampart to tackle such disruptive conduct, including assaults on public transport.

Public Appeal to Cease Dangerous Activity

Josh Murray, the secretary for Transport for NSW, made a public plea urging individuals to desist from such life-threatening practices. The plea underscores the seriousness of the issue, as officials grapple with the rising trend and the potential fatalities it could cause.