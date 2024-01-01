en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year Fireworks

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:52 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Sydney Welcomes 2024 with Spectacular New Year Fireworks

Australia kicked off the new year with a spectacular fireworks display in Sydney, marking the arrival of 2024 in grand style. The city’s iconic landmarks – the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House – formed the backdrop for the dazzling spectacle that mesmerized millions around the globe. The Sydney fireworks show, known for its scale and grandeur, has become a symbol of unity and joy, bringing together people from different parts of the world.

Fireworks Galore

The event commenced at midnight with more than 8.5 tonnes of fireworks lighting up the sky. A team of 60 personnel and over 11km of cable were deployed to ensure the flawless execution of the show. The City of Sydney reportedly spent AUD 6.2 million on the fireworks, an investment that was enjoyed by an estimated audience of over 425 million people who watched the show live from various parts of the world.

Sydney’s Iconic Celebration

Millions of partygoers thronged the Sydney Harbour, eager to secure one of the 49 vantage points for the event. Some of these coveted spots were sold out following a ballot system introduced to manage the crowd. The event also included a family fireworks display at 9pm, leading up to the main celebration at midnight. The excitement and anticipation were palpable as thousands gathered around the harbour, their eyes glued to the sky as they waited for the clock to strike twelve.

Controversy Amid Celebration

Despite the widespread enthusiasm for the event, it was not without controversy. The ABC faced criticism for its coverage of the 9pm fireworks display, which included a racially charged monologue and rap performance that left some parents baffled. Additionally, concerns were raised about the environmental impact of the fireworks and their effect on pets and wildlife. Some individuals chose to opt out of the festivities, expressing frustration with the annual event and preferring a quieter New Year’s Eve celebration.

0
Australia Travel & Tourism World
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Emergency Warning Issued for Unpredictable Bushfire in Western Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Truck Driver Charged in Catastrophic Freight Train Derailment on Barrier Highway

By Geeta Pillai

Mighty Craft Hits Financial Rough Patch Despite Better Beer's Growth

By Geeta Pillai

Ocean Alley Keyboardist Apologizes for Shoplifting During New Zealand Tour

By Geeta Pillai

Western Australia Enacts Native Logging Ban Amid Environmental Conserv ...
@Australia · 26 mins
Western Australia Enacts Native Logging Ban Amid Environmental Conserv ...
heart comment 0
New Year’s Day Fire in Sydney Apartment Leaves Man Critically Injured

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Fire in Sydney Apartment Leaves Man Critically Injured
Free Vaccinations Now Available at Pharmacies in the Hunter Region

By Geeta Pillai

Free Vaccinations Now Available at Pharmacies in the Hunter Region
Rain Threatens to Disrupt High Voltage BBL Clash Between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers

By Salman Khan

Rain Threatens to Disrupt High Voltage BBL Clash Between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers
Abbie Chatfield Rings in New Year with Sausage Sizzle Sandwich and Bold Fashion Statement

By BNN Correspondents

Abbie Chatfield Rings in New Year with Sausage Sizzle Sandwich and Bold Fashion Statement
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
1 min
NFL Week 17: Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears - Streaming Options and Playoff Implications
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
2 mins
NFL Showdown: Arizona Cardinals to Host Seattle Seahawks in Exciting Matchup
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
3 mins
Malaysian Coalition GPS Denounces Alleged 'Dubai Move', Prioritizes Economic Recovery
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
3 mins
PM Anwar Ibrahim Expresses Optimism for Malaysia's Economy in 2024
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
3 mins
President Bola Tinubu's New Year's Address: A Look Back and a Vision for Nigeria's Future
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
4 mins
Amanda Anisimova: A Triumphant Return to Professional Tennis
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
4 mins
Iran Releases Detained Spanish National in 'Humane' Gesture Amid Heightened Scrutiny
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
4 mins
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Directs Government to Prioritize Public Safety
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
10 mins
New Zealand Report Card 2023: Mixed Grades and Promising Progress in Key Areas
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
47 mins
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
51 mins
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
1 hour
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app