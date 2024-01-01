en English
Australia

Sydney Ushers in 2024 with Iconic Fireworks Spectacle

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:53 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Sydney Ushers in 2024 with Iconic Fireworks Spectacle

Australia embraced 2024, captivating millions of spectators with a stunning 12-minute fireworks display over the iconic Sydney Harbour. A global audience joined in the festivities, with the event broadcasted worldwide, adding to the local crowd that thronged the harbour. The celebrations began with an eight-minute ‘family fireworks’ show at 9pm, following Auckland in New Zealand in initiating their New Year celebrations, setting the stage for a night of grandeur.

Unfolding the Spectacle

Dean Jacobowski and his team were at the helm of the iconic Sydney fireworks display, preparing a visual treat of 36,000 shooting effects, 13,000 aerial shells, and over 75,000 pyrotechnic effects. The Sydney Opera House and the Harbour Bridge were the main attraction points of the celebration, with thousands of firework cues set up, creating a spectacle of lights that painted the night.

Citywide Celebrations

Alongside the main event, the city pulsated with individual street celebrations. Luna Park celebrated its 20th New Year’s Eve Harbour party, and the Sydney Opera House, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2023, hosted a performance of ‘La Traviata’ by Opera Australia. The event also included an Indigenous smoking ceremony and a fireworks display curated by Indigenous artists, spotlighting the culture and history of Australia’s First Nations people.

Global Audience and Local Impact

Over 8.5 tonnes of fireworks were planned for the displays at 9pm and 12am, attracting millions of revellers to Sydney Harbour for the best view. The City of Sydney earmarked a whopping 6.2 million for the fireworks, with over 425 million people anticipated to watch the show live and from around the world. With eleven vantage points selling out after going through a ballot system to control numbers, the city was prepared for a night of epic proportions.

As the clock struck midnight, Sydney bedazzled the world with its iconic fireworks display, leaving audiences both locally and globally mesmerized, marking the advent of a new year with a spectacle of lights and cultural richness.

Australia World
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

