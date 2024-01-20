Sydney Suburbs Experience Rapid Property Sales Amid Rising Interest Rates

Whispers of rapid property sales are echoing through the suburbs of Sydney, painting a vibrant picture of the city's real estate landscape. As per the latest data from CoreLogic, the city's outskirts are witnessing a whirlwind of activity with homes changing hands in as little as two weeks. A trend that seems to defy the rising interest rates and continues to reshape Sydney's property market, pushing it towards an era of quick sales and high demand.

Suburbs Leading the Charge

The suburbs at the forefront of this swift sales phenomenon are Werrington County, Wattle Grove, Raby, St Andrews, and Elderslie. Specifically, Werrington County holds the record with a median of just 13 days on the market, followed closely by the others at 14 days. This surge in demand appears to be fuelled by buyers seeking more affordable options, a necessity born from the rising interest rates that have tightened their budgets and reduced spending power.

Other Suburbs Following Suit

It's not just these suburbs that are experiencing the quick sales trend. The real estate pulse is also quickening in Oakhurst and Winston Hills, where properties are selling with a median of 18 days on the market. Even Allambie Heights, Dee Why, Erina, Engadine, and Kellyville Ridge are not far behind, with homes typically changing hands within 21 days.

Western Suburbs, Northern Beaches, and Beyond

The trend is especially notable in the western suburbs, sections of the northern beaches, Sutherland Shire, and the Central Coast. These areas are also contributing to Sydney's swift sales narrative, underscoring the market's resilience and hinting at its potential to thrive despite the looming interest rate hikes. The average selling price in these areas has seen an uptick of 10% in the past six months, a testament to the strong demand for properties in Sydney.

Experts believe that the Sydney real estate market, with its ability to adapt and evolve amidst changing economic landscapes, will continue to thrive. So, in the words of Sydney's property market - ready, set, sold!