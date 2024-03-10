Sydney Review Suggests Two-Way Tolling on Harbour Bridge, Tunnel for Fairer Charges

A landmark review has called for major reforms in Sydney's toll system, including introducing two-way tolling on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel, and adjusting charges based on travel distance to address the high cost and complexity of the current system. Led by Allan Fels, the review criticizes the monopolistic pricing strategy by operators like Transurban and suggests measures to make tolls more equitable.

Identifying Flaws in the Current System

The review highlights Sydney as one of the most-tolled cities globally, pointing out the monopoly held by Transurban over the city's toll roads. It underscores the lack of competitive bidding for toll road operations, leading to high prices devoid of market competition. The findings reveal that Sydney's toll road agreements often disproportionately benefit private operators, guaranteeing them compensation if traffic volumes fall short of projections. This arrangement has led to a scenario where Sydney motorists are projected to pay a staggering $195 billion in tolls by 2060.

Recommendations for Reform

Among the key recommendations, the report advocates for introducing two-way tolling on strategic routes like the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Tunnel, and the Eastern Distributor. This approach aims to distribute toll revenue more fairly and lower charges across the board. Additionally, the review suggests implementing a decreasing cost-per-kilometre model the longer motorists use toll roads, alongside reduced charges for motorcycles and towed recreational vehicles to alleviate congestion on alternative routes. These measures are intended to rectify the financial burden on motorists and ensure a fairer tolling system.

Government Response and Next Steps

Roads Minister John Graham signaled that the government would consider the recommendations but emphasized that any changes must unequivocally benefit drivers. The Labor government, having previously committed to transparency regarding toll road contracts, faces public pressure to unveil these details and address the toll system's inequities. While the report lays a foundation for potential reforms, its recommendations face the challenge of existing contractual obligations with private toll operators, suggesting a complex path forward for systemic changes.

The review by Allan Fels opens a critical dialogue on Sydney's toll roads, exposing fundamental issues in pricing and operation while offering a blueprint for making the system more equitable. As Sydney grapples with the implications of these findings, the proposed reforms could herald a significant shift in how toll roads are managed, potentially setting a precedent for addressing similar challenges in toll systems worldwide.