Sydney Records Highest Ever Humidity Levels

Sydney, Australia, experienced an unprecedented level of humidity recently, setting a new record. The city’s Observatory Hill registered an hourly dew point temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing the previous record of 25.9 degrees set in November 2011. The Bureau of Meteorology classifies a dew point above 24 degrees as oppressive, which can lead to heat stress.

Understanding Dew Point

Dew point is a measure of atmospheric moisture that indicates the quantity of water vapor present in the air. This measurement is crucial in determining the level of perceived mugginess. The unusually high humidity in Sydney is attributed to warmer than average sea surface temperatures off the coast of New South Wales (NSW), which has led to increased evaporation and brought moisture-laden air to the region. This climatic change has made conditions in Sydney comparable to those typically seen in Darwin.

Impact on ‘Feels Like’ Temperature

Despite actual temperatures not exceeding 30 degrees, the high humidity made the ‘feels like’ temperature much warmer. Sydney experienced a ‘feels like’ temperature of 33.9 degrees, while Penrith saw a ‘feels like’ temperature of 32.7 degrees. This discrepancy is due to the high dew point, which can make the temperature feel five degrees warmer than the actual reading.

Future Weather Predictions

The Bureau of Meteorology’s Senior Meteorologist, Stephen Stefanac, has indicated that the humid conditions are expected to persist until milder weather arrives on Sunday. The Australian National University study suggests that rising sea and air temperatures caused by the burning of fossil fuels have intensified monsoons, cyclones, and other storm systems. This intensification has resulted in severe storms and cyclones dumping more water than usual, with droughts developing much faster. The study identifies the burning of fossil fuels as the most significant contributor to global warming.