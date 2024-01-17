Sydney Police Thwart $400,000 Assassination Plot on Underworld Figure

Police in Sydney have reportedly averted an assassination plot on an individual, known as an underworld figure in the city, marking a significant breakthrough in their relentless fight against organized crime. The intervention led to the detention of two men, Sulaiman Ahmad, 18, and Azam El-Mohamad, 30, who were allegedly part of the conspiracy to execute the murder.

Advertisment

An Exorbitant Contract for Murder

According to case details, the intended shooter was supposedly offered a staggering $400,000 to carry out the hit, underscoring the gravity of the crime and the level of corruption in the underworld. Two automatic firearms, identified as the proposed murder weapons, were seized during the investigation, further solidifying the police's case.

A Lifesaving Intervention

Advertisment

The successful police operation has been hailed for saving the life of the targeted underworld figure. The individual was under surveillance, and authorities continue to work with him to reduce the risk of subsequent attempts on his life. This case signifies the third instance where police intervention has prevented a conspiracy to murder, highlighting a disturbing trend in Sydney's underworld.

Escalating Violence in Sydney's Underworld

The latest NSW Crime Commission annual report portrays an alarming culture of escalating brutality in Sydney's underworld. Organised crime figures, worth millions of dollars, and extreme violence in the quest to control cocaine supply have become increasingly commonplace. However, the police believe that the alleged murderers are not part of these organized crime groups, nor did they know their intended target, suggesting a complex web of criminal activities and alliances.

As the legal proceedings unfold, the two men associated with this foiled plot face the consequences of their alleged involvement in this grave crime, serving as a stern reminder of the law's unwavering grip on those who attempt to disrupt peace and order.