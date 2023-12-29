Sydney Police Hunt for Kidnappers Caught on CCTV

A year-long police investigation is in full swing in Sydney’s north-west following the shocking release of CCTV footage depicting an attempted kidnapping that occurred last year. The incident unfurled outside a petrol station on Windsor Road in Vineyard around 6:20 pm on Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Unfolding of the Incident

The dramatic footage reveals a white Mitsubishi Pajero pulling up at the location, and three unidentified men debarking from the vehicle. The men, who seem to have Pacific Islander or Maori heritage, then start pursuing another man. Two of the assailants are seen brandishing stick-like objects, heightening the intensity of the chase. Despite being outnumbered, the targeted individual showcases resilience, managing to evade capture and escape unscathed. The assailants, having failed in their mission, are seen fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

The Aftermath

The Mitsubishi Pajero was later discovered in Macquarie Fields, abandoned and deliberately set ablaze, a grim testament to the assailants’ desperate attempt to obliterate any trace of evidence. Among the trio, one man was particularly noticeable due to his distinctive black mullet hairstyle.

Call for Public Assistance

In the wake of this serious crime, the New South Wales Police have appealed for public assistance in identifying the suspects. They have urged anyone with information that could aid in the resolution of this case to step forward and contact Crime Stoppers. As the search for the men intensifies, the investigation into this chilling crime remains ongoing.