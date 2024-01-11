en English
Sydney Police Crack Down on Organized Crime: Major Arrests Made

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:29 pm EST
In a significant operation against organized crime in Sydney, Australia, key members of a criminal cell were arrested, striking a major blow to the underworld. The suspects, linked to a series of serious crimes, including an alleged murder plot, were apprehended in a meticulously planned crackdown.

Unmasking the Criminal Cell

In a raid in Cartwright, a suburb in Sydney’s southwest, detectives arrested a 26-year-old man, believed to be the coordinator of the cell. The suspect is expected to face charges of conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, and serious drug and firearm offenses. A 20-year-old accomplice was also arrested in the nearby suburb of Sadleir, with similar charges anticipated.

Crimes Spanning Continents

The group is accused of plotting to murder four men from Sydney’s northwest on behalf of another gang. The cell is also linked to a kidnapping in March, an attempted heist in December, and a broader network of crimes orchestrated by the notorious Lebanon-based Haouchar crime gang. The attempted December heist, foiled by the police, involved over 700kg of cocaine, valued at approximately $1 billion, stashed in a Ryde apartment. Four men were arrested in the apartment’s car park, along with another individual who attempted to flee the scene.

Taking Down the Nexus

The broader investigation into the Haouchar crime gang has resulted in 28 arrests so far, dismantling a significant part of the gang’s network. A 22-year-old man associated with the gang is currently wanted for arrest and is believed to be overseas. The crackdown signifies a major advancement in the ongoing efforts to combat organized crime in the region, sending a strong message to criminals that their actions will not go unpunished.

Australia Crime Law
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

