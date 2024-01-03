Sydney Motorist to Contest Hefty Speeding Fine, Criticizes Extended Speed Zone Enforcement

In an incident that has sparked controversy and ignited a potential legal battle, Sydney motorist Fayaz Khan has been slapped with a hefty $2,710 fine for exceeding a temporary speed limit in the M4 East Tunnel. The speed limit was reduced from its usual 80 km/h to 40 km/h due to a breakdown incident on November 15. Khan was clocked at 64 km/h by a speed camera, a rate he and other drivers deemed safe after passing the obstruction.

Unusual Speed Zone Enforcement Stirs Controversy

The crux of the issue lies in the extension of the 40 km/h speed limit zone past the site of the incident. Khan, along with several other drivers, believed they were clear to accelerate once they had navigated around the obstruction. The fine, which is more than five times the norm, stems from Khan driving a company-registered vehicle. He has criticized the extended enforcement as unnecessary and a potential hazard, arguing it could lead to accidents.

Revenue NSW Responds to Criticisms

In response to the uproar, Revenue NSW stated that drivers in company-registered vehicles could have their fines reduced by nominating a driver. However, this statement did little to quell the flames of discontent. Khan now plans to contest the fine in court, a move that may see him spearheading a class-action lawsuit with other similarly affected motorists.

Transport for NSW Defends Speed Limit Changes

Transport for NSW has countered by emphasizing the advisory and electronic variable speed limit signs present in tunnels. These signs, they argue, are designed to keep drivers informed of any speed changes. The M4 East Tunnel, part of the WestConnex project, has seen a substantial number of speeding offences, with over 4,800 fines issued, totaling more than $2.3 million.