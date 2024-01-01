en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:34 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:13 pm EST
Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run

On a regular Monday evening in Sydney’s bustling inner west, a horrifying event unfolded that left the residents in shock. A 52-year-old motorist struck a 27-year-old female pedestrian with his van, trapping her between his vehicle and a local business on Hornsey Road in the Homebush West area. The incident, which transpired around 5pm, resulted in severe injuries for the woman.

Swift Response from Emergency Services

The New South Wales Police were quick to respond to the accident, arriving at the scene along with firefighters from NSW Fire and Rescue. Together, they worked tirelessly to free the trapped pedestrian, a task that was both delicate and demanding due to the nature of the injuries. Once freed, the woman was immediately transported to Westmead Hospital, her condition reported as serious.

Driver Arrested and Charged

The driver of the van, however, was nowhere to be found at the scene. Having abandoned his vehicle and the injured woman, he was later located and swiftly arrested by the police. At Auburn Police Station, he was subjected to a breath test. The results were alarming: a blood alcohol content of 0.133, significantly over the legal limit. This revelation led to a cascade of charges against him, including three counts of dangerous driving, failure to stop and assist after the accident, and negligent driving.

Court to Hear Allegations of Hit and Run

The accused now faces serious allegations in court, the most damning of which is his alleged decision to flee the scene without assisting the injured woman. This act of negligence, coupled with the driver’s inebriated state, has sparked outrage among the local community. As the debris from the crash lay scattered on Hornsey Road, bystanders watched in disbelief as the injured pedestrian was taken away on a stretcher by paramedics. The accused, following the severity of his charges, was denied bail and is scheduled to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday.

0
Accidents Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year's Day Tragedy: Fatal House Fire in South Surrey

By Sakchi Khandelwal

52-year-old Woman Grievously Injured in Car Accident in Luqa

By Nimrah Khatoon

Early Morning Two-Car Accident in Barbados Prompts Investigation

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Footscray Calls for Urgent Road Safety Measures: A Cry Ignited by Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Tragedy: Man Dies From Electrocution at Party in Brasilia C ...
@Accidents · 29 mins
New Year's Tragedy: Man Dies From Electrocution at Party in Brasilia C ...
heart comment 0
Fire at John Hughes Dealership Sparks Investigation, Spotlight on Subscriber Perks

By Geeta Pillai

Fire at John Hughes Dealership Sparks Investigation, Spotlight on Subscriber Perks
BART Train Derailment Sparks Fire and Disruption in San Francisco

By Rizwan Shah

BART Train Derailment Sparks Fire and Disruption in San Francisco
New Year’s Day Police Chase in NYC Causes Multiple Injuries

By Safak Costu

New Year's Day Police Chase in NYC Causes Multiple Injuries
RAF Veteran, 101, Stranded Over Christmas Following Lift Breakdown

By BNN Correspondents

RAF Veteran, 101, Stranded Over Christmas Following Lift Breakdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
4 mins
Ghana's NACOKINGS Backs Bill to Extend Islamic Holidays, Stresses Role in Imam Appointments
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
5 mins
Queen Mothers in Ghana Demand Greater Local Government Support
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
9 mins
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
9 mins
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
10 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
12 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
12 mins
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
12 mins
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
14 mins
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
52 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
52 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app