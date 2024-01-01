Sydney Motorist Arrested After Striking Pedestrian in Hit and Run

On a regular Monday evening in Sydney’s bustling inner west, a horrifying event unfolded that left the residents in shock. A 52-year-old motorist struck a 27-year-old female pedestrian with his van, trapping her between his vehicle and a local business on Hornsey Road in the Homebush West area. The incident, which transpired around 5pm, resulted in severe injuries for the woman.

Swift Response from Emergency Services

The New South Wales Police were quick to respond to the accident, arriving at the scene along with firefighters from NSW Fire and Rescue. Together, they worked tirelessly to free the trapped pedestrian, a task that was both delicate and demanding due to the nature of the injuries. Once freed, the woman was immediately transported to Westmead Hospital, her condition reported as serious.

Driver Arrested and Charged

The driver of the van, however, was nowhere to be found at the scene. Having abandoned his vehicle and the injured woman, he was later located and swiftly arrested by the police. At Auburn Police Station, he was subjected to a breath test. The results were alarming: a blood alcohol content of 0.133, significantly over the legal limit. This revelation led to a cascade of charges against him, including three counts of dangerous driving, failure to stop and assist after the accident, and negligent driving.

Court to Hear Allegations of Hit and Run

The accused now faces serious allegations in court, the most damning of which is his alleged decision to flee the scene without assisting the injured woman. This act of negligence, coupled with the driver’s inebriated state, has sparked outrage among the local community. As the debris from the crash lay scattered on Hornsey Road, bystanders watched in disbelief as the injured pedestrian was taken away on a stretcher by paramedics. The accused, following the severity of his charges, was denied bail and is scheduled to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Tuesday.