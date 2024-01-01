Sydney Massage Parlour’s ‘Non-Sexual’ Sign Sparks Online Debate

In the quiet Sydney suburb of Mosman, a seemingly mundane sign outside a local massage parlour has ignited an unexpected online debate. The sign, stating the parlour’s services as ‘non-sexual,’ found its way onto a local Facebook group, sparking a discussion about its necessity and appropriateness in the public eye.

Public Outcry and Online Debate

Originally, the poster of the image criticized the sign’s visibility to children, suggesting that such a message should be placed inside rather than prominently displayed outside. However, this complaint didn’t echo far and wide, as some online commenters questioned the need for the sign itself, while others downplayed the issue altogether.

Genuine Massage Parlours: An Identity Crisis

This incident, however trivial it may seem, underscores a broader, more substantial issue in the massage industry. Genuine massage parlours are frequently mistaken for brothels, leading to uncomfortable situations for legitimate massage therapists. This problem is especially pronounced in regions where sex work is legal, such as New South Wales, Northern Territory, and Victoria.

A Call for Clear Distinctions and Government Action

Recognizing this issue, Massage and Myotherapy Australia, a professional association, has been advocating for clear distinctions between massage services and sex work. The association’s objective is to protect massage therapists from sexual harassment and safeguard their rights. It has also called for government action to address the issue in the context of sex work decriminalization.

Adding more weight to this call to action, a massage therapist from Cairns shared her experiences with daily inappropriate inquiries from clients. Furthermore, a survey from the association revealed that a majority of massage therapists face sexual harassment at work, underscoring the urgent need for proactive measures to protect them.

In response to the recent controversy, news.com.au has reached out to the massage parlour for a statement, further shining a spotlight on this pressing issue.