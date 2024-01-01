en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sydney Massage Parlour’s ‘Non-Sexual’ Sign Sparks Online Debate

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Sydney Massage Parlour’s ‘Non-Sexual’ Sign Sparks Online Debate

In the quiet Sydney suburb of Mosman, a seemingly mundane sign outside a local massage parlour has ignited an unexpected online debate. The sign, stating the parlour’s services as ‘non-sexual,’ found its way onto a local Facebook group, sparking a discussion about its necessity and appropriateness in the public eye.

Public Outcry and Online Debate

Originally, the poster of the image criticized the sign’s visibility to children, suggesting that such a message should be placed inside rather than prominently displayed outside. However, this complaint didn’t echo far and wide, as some online commenters questioned the need for the sign itself, while others downplayed the issue altogether.

Genuine Massage Parlours: An Identity Crisis

This incident, however trivial it may seem, underscores a broader, more substantial issue in the massage industry. Genuine massage parlours are frequently mistaken for brothels, leading to uncomfortable situations for legitimate massage therapists. This problem is especially pronounced in regions where sex work is legal, such as New South Wales, Northern Territory, and Victoria.

A Call for Clear Distinctions and Government Action

Recognizing this issue, Massage and Myotherapy Australia, a professional association, has been advocating for clear distinctions between massage services and sex work. The association’s objective is to protect massage therapists from sexual harassment and safeguard their rights. It has also called for government action to address the issue in the context of sex work decriminalization.

Adding more weight to this call to action, a massage therapist from Cairns shared her experiences with daily inappropriate inquiries from clients. Furthermore, a survey from the association revealed that a majority of massage therapists face sexual harassment at work, underscoring the urgent need for proactive measures to protect them.

In response to the recent controversy, news.com.au has reached out to the massage parlour for a statement, further shining a spotlight on this pressing issue.

0
Australia Health Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Australian Economy in 2024: Wage Increase and Reduced Mortgage Payments Anticipated

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Collision in South Australia: Train Crash Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Hugh Jackman: A Year of Personal Trials and Professional Teases

By Geeta Pillai

First Bushfire Emergency Warning for 2024 Declared in Western Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Nation Mourns as Two Young Children Drown on New Year's Eve ...
@Accidents · 3 mins
Nation Mourns as Two Young Children Drown on New Year's Eve ...
heart comment 0
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year’s Eve

By Geeta Pillai

Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Stars Welcome 2024: A Glimpse into New Year’s Celebrations

By Geeta Pillai

Stars Welcome 2024: A Glimpse into New Year's Celebrations
Sydney Fathers Perish in Tragic Accident: Community Rallies in Support

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Fathers Perish in Tragic Accident: Community Rallies in Support
Border Force Ramps Up Actions Against Disposable Vape Imports

By Geeta Pillai

Border Force Ramps Up Actions Against Disposable Vape Imports
Latest Headlines
World News
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
59 seconds
Health and Safety Take Center Stage in Holiday Travel Plans
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
3 mins
Local Retailers in Montreal and Ottawa Experience Festive Sales Surge
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
3 mins
Lamar Jackson Guides Ravens to Victory with Perfect Passer Rating
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
4 mins
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
4 mins
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
5 mins
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
6 mins
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
6 mins
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
6 mins
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
6 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
10 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
12 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
21 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
24 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
46 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app