Sydney Man Quits Job to Save ‘Zombie-Like’ Wombats from Deadly Parasite

In the heart of New South Wales, Sydney, a 25-year-old marketing professional named Toby Boorne is on a unique mission. His goal is not to climb the corporate ladder but to save the lives of wombats, an Australian native that’s under threat from a non-native parasitic disease. This story revolves around Toby’s selfless dedication and the ‘zombie-like’ wombats he’s striving to protect.

A Deadly Parasite Threatens Wombats

Australia’s wombat population is facing a severe threat from mange, a disease caused by mites that leads to hair loss, skin lesions, and, if untreated, eventual death. It’s an invasive disease, non-native to Australia, that’s putting the survival of these creatures at risk. Toby, with his net and cattle-soak remedy, is on the frontline of this battle.

A Lifelong Mission for a Worthy Cause

Toby’s journey to save wombats began when he was just seven years old. He encountered a diseased wombat while on a bushwalk with his father. That experience left an indelible mark, galvanizing him to actively work on this cause for the last ten years. In 2023 alone, Toby successfully treated 36 wombats.

From Marketing to Wildlife Conservation

Toby quit his job in marketing to fully dedicate his time to saving wombats affected by mange. Every week for about six weeks, he treks into their natural habitat to administer treatment. Removing these animals from their environment would cause them excessive stress, so Toby operates in their domain. His efforts have not been in vain. He has managed to raise 900,000 AU$ through crowdfunding, thereby enabling him to focus full-time on his mission.

Toby is currently the sole person tackling this issue in his area, but he is hopeful that his work will inspire more support and the development of better methods to save wombats. As he continues his mission, the world watches, hoping for a happy ending for the wombats of Australia.