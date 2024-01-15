en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Sydney Man Faces Court Over Betting on Australian of the Year Awards Using Inside Information

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Sydney Man Faces Court Over Betting on Australian of the Year Awards Using Inside Information

A 47-year-old man from Collaroy, Sydney, is scheduled to appear in Downing Centre Court on 16 January 2024, facing charges related to betting on the Australian of the Year awards using inside information. The charges are the result of Operation Maridun, an ongoing investigation launched by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in response to a report from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) regarding suspicious betting activities during the 2021 Australian of the Year awards.

Allegations and Charges

The man allegedly capitalized on details provided by a Commonwealth employee between 2017 and 2021 to place bets on the outcomes of the awards. He is accused of six counts of using inside information for betting purposes, a violation of section 193Q of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW), which carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment. The AFP alleges that the man profited $7542 from bets totalling $1767.

Response and Consequences

AFP Commander Stephen Nutt emphasized the importance of preventing financial crimes that exploit inside information. He stated that such activities compromise the fairness of event betting and diminish public trust in institutions. The AFP, alongside ACIC, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), and other agencies, diligently monitors for any illicit activities in betting and other financial accounts to ensure prompt action against criminal behavior.

Impact on the Betting Industry

The case follows a crackdown on bookmaker Tabcorp, which recently faced 72 charges and potential fines of just under $1 million for allowing a minor to gamble. The company has now issued a statewide direction that betting terminals cannot accept cash bets unless they are within five meters and in the line of sight of the counter. Failure to comply with the new requirements will result in penalties for the venues, including having all electronic betting terminals (EBTs) switched to voucher mode for six months and Tabcorp terminating agreements with the venues. The regulator urges members of the public to report any concerns at a venue.

0
Australia Crime Law
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
17 seconds ago
Fatal Car Crash in Yetman: Driver Arrested, Faces Serious Charges
In a shocking turn of events, a fatal incident took place on Warialda Road near Yetman, approximately 60km southeast of Boggabilla, on September 17, 2023. A Toyota Hilux utility vehicle lost control and flipped, leading to a tragic outcome. A Tragic Loss The car was travelling north when the accident occurred. The 39-year-old male passenger
Fatal Car Crash in Yetman: Driver Arrested, Faces Serious Charges
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
5 mins ago
Megan Davis Rebukes Malcolm Turnbull over Indigenous Voice Referendum Remarks
Australian Analyst's Warning Against Chinese Intimidation Amid Geopolitical Shifts
8 mins ago
Australian Analyst's Warning Against Chinese Intimidation Amid Geopolitical Shifts
Lockdown-Born Australian Rock Band King Canyon Tops Charts with 'Blacktop'
48 seconds ago
Lockdown-Born Australian Rock Band King Canyon Tops Charts with 'Blacktop'
Strikes at Australia's DP World Cause Major Supply Chain Disruptions
4 mins ago
Strikes at Australia's DP World Cause Major Supply Chain Disruptions
Blue Lotus Water Garden: An Oasis of Floral Splendor Opens for its 18th Season
5 mins ago
Blue Lotus Water Garden: An Oasis of Floral Splendor Opens for its 18th Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
27 seconds
Chinese Foreign Minister Proposes Peace Conference Amid Gaza Conflict
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
45 seconds
Kristy Matthews: From Soccer Mom to Track and Field Master
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
48 seconds
2024 Travel Trends: From Picklecore to Boomerang, Modern Vacationers Seek Active, Inclusive, and Personalized Holidays
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
50 seconds
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Launches Game-Changing DMD Treatment, AGAMREE, in Germany
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
1 min
Simone Biles' Revelation: The Unmasking of Larry Nassar's Reign of Abuse
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
1 min
Roy Keane Sheds Light on Infamous Beckham-Ferguson Boot Incident
Jack Draper's Boosted Confidence and Novak Djokovic's Challenge at Australian Open
1 min
Jack Draper's Boosted Confidence and Novak Djokovic's Challenge at Australian Open
Monte's Dramatic Turnaround Secures Top League Spot
2 mins
Monte's Dramatic Turnaround Secures Top League Spot
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
5 mins
Defense Act Curbs Presidential Power Over NATO Exit, Triggering Reassessment of Global Alliances
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
33 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app