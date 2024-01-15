Sydney Man Faces Court Over Betting on Australian of the Year Awards Using Inside Information

A 47-year-old man from Collaroy, Sydney, is scheduled to appear in Downing Centre Court on 16 January 2024, facing charges related to betting on the Australian of the Year awards using inside information. The charges are the result of Operation Maridun, an ongoing investigation launched by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in response to a report from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) regarding suspicious betting activities during the 2021 Australian of the Year awards.

Allegations and Charges

The man allegedly capitalized on details provided by a Commonwealth employee between 2017 and 2021 to place bets on the outcomes of the awards. He is accused of six counts of using inside information for betting purposes, a violation of section 193Q of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW), which carries a maximum sentence of two years’ imprisonment. The AFP alleges that the man profited $7542 from bets totalling $1767.

Response and Consequences

AFP Commander Stephen Nutt emphasized the importance of preventing financial crimes that exploit inside information. He stated that such activities compromise the fairness of event betting and diminish public trust in institutions. The AFP, alongside ACIC, the Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC), and other agencies, diligently monitors for any illicit activities in betting and other financial accounts to ensure prompt action against criminal behavior.

Impact on the Betting Industry

The case follows a crackdown on bookmaker Tabcorp, which recently faced 72 charges and potential fines of just under $1 million for allowing a minor to gamble. The company has now issued a statewide direction that betting terminals cannot accept cash bets unless they are within five meters and in the line of sight of the counter. Failure to comply with the new requirements will result in penalties for the venues, including having all electronic betting terminals (EBTs) switched to voucher mode for six months and Tabcorp terminating agreements with the venues. The regulator urges members of the public to report any concerns at a venue.