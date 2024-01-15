en English
Australia

Sydney Man Charged With Insider Betting on Australian of the Year Awards

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:20 am EST
Sydney Man Charged With Insider Betting on Australian of the Year Awards

Christopher Shannon, a resident of Collaroy, Sydney, is facing charges for allegedly exploiting insider information to profit from bets placed on the Australian of the Year awards. The series of illicit activities transpired over a period stretching from 2017 to 2021, with the most recent involving the 2021 award ceremony where advocate Grace Tame was announced as the Australian of the Year.

Allegations and Investigation

Shannon is accused of acquiring classified details from a Commonwealth government employee, which he utilized to place strategic bets on the awards. The accusations have resulted in six counts of using insider information for betting purposes, and if found guilty, Shannon could face a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment. The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have disclosed that Shannon received a sum of $7542 from a total of $1767 worth of placed bets.

Operation Maridun: The Hunt for Financial Crime

The charges against Shannon stem from Operation Maridun, an ongoing investigation initiated in February 2021. This mission has been spearheaded by the AFP, in collaboration with the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) and other agencies, with the objective to detect and disrupt major financial crimes rooted in insider information.

The Impact on Public Trust

The National Australia Day Council has acknowledged the existence of ‘betting irregularities’ surrounding the awards and has reached out to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission. The misuse of official or privileged information not only undermines the integrity of events betting but also significantly erodes public trust in our institutions.

Australia Crime
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

