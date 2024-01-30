Sydney Harbour Shark Attack: Quick-Thinking Vet and Neighbours Save Woman's Life

In a remarkable display of community and courage, a Sydney woman, Lauren O'Neill, 29, was saved from a grave shark attack at Elizabeth Bay in the Sydney Harbour. The heroic act unfolded when O'Neill was swimming near a jetty and fell prey to a shark, sustaining severe injuries to her leg.

A Veterinary Hero

As fate would have it, a local vet, Fiona Crago, was among the quick-thinking neighbours who came to O'Neill's rescue. Utilising her professional training, Crago adeptly applied a tourniquet using compression bandages to O'Neill's wounded leg. This prompt action significantly reduced the blood loss until paramedics arrived to take over.

Crago, however, modestly downplayed her actions, crediting her training and the collective assistance of neighbours for the life-saving act. The New South Wales Deputy Premier, Prue Car, and several witnesses hailed her as a hero for her decisive action.

Aftermath and Recovery

Following the incident, O'Neill was rushed to St Vincent's Hospital, where she underwent surgery. Her condition was later declared stable, thanks to the swift response of her neighbours and the medical professionals.

Sharks in Sydney Harbour

Christopher Pepin-Neff, a shark policy expert, shed light on the incident. He explained that sharks are not naturally inclined to attack humans, who are unfamiliar creatures to them. However, when sharks feel threatened, their instinctive response can be to bite.

Bull sharks, known for their aggressive nature, have been detected in the area by the SharkSmart alert system. The system flagged the presence of these sharks, especially in warm, murky waters near river mouths, advising people to exercise caution.

Despite the recent scare, it's noteworthy that no shark-related deaths have been recorded in Sydney Harbour since 1963, barring a lone incident in 2022 involving a great white shark.