Sydney Gangland Murder: Dut Deng Charged with Killing Alen Moradian

Amid the escalating wave of violence in Sydney linked to the cocaine trade and turf warfare, a significant arrest has been made involving the murder of Alen Moradian, a notable Sydney gangland figure. Dut Deng, a 24-year-old man, has been charged with the murder, which is believed to be part of the ongoing gang wars in the city.

Arrests and Charges

In a significant operation led by Task Force Magnus detectives, Deng was apprehended at a Fairfield Heights home. Following his arrest, Deng was slapped with five charges, including murder, drug and firearm offenses, and being part of a criminal group. Besides Deng’s arrest, two other men were also apprehended in Macquarie Park and charged with participating in a criminal group. During these arrests, the police seized drugs, a firearm, and ammunition. The NSW Police now contend that Deng was the sole shooter in Moradian’s assassination.

Unraveling the Murder

On June 27, Moradian was shot dead while he was sitting in his car in a Bondi Junction underground car park. In the aftermath of the murder, a burnt-out Porsche and a Holden Commodore were discovered in close proximity to the crime scene, both of which have since been linked to the assassination. Moradian, a significant underworld figure, had close ties to the Comanchero outlaw motorcycle gang. His criminal history included a 16-year prison sentence for drug offenses.

Task Force Magnus: A Beacon of Hope

In response to the escalating gun-related and violent crimes, Task Force Magnus was established following the June shooting. Over the past six months, the task force has made significant strides, arresting individuals involved in organized crime murders and related shootings. According to Detective Acting Superintendent Gorman, the task force will continue to target individuals involved in organized crime murders and related shootings, signaling a ray of hope amid the escalating violence.

