Sydney Fixer-Upper in Conservation Zone Sells for $3.25M, Surpassing Reserve by $120K

Amidst the bustling property market, a classic fixer-upper located in a serene conservation zone of Sydney's inner west has set a new benchmark, fetching a staggering $3.25 million at auction, effortlessly surpassing its reserve by $120,000. The sale of the property at 1 Duncan Street, Drummoyne, underscores the soaring demand for homes in protected enclaves, particularly those offering potential for personalized enhancements without the option for complete redevelopment.

Advertisment

Prime Location and Historic Charm

The allure of the Drummoyne property lies not only in its proximity to the water but also in its embodiment of the area's historic character. With period features such as a decorative fireplace and an updated kitchen, the home stands as a testament to the architectural heritage of the suburb. Furthermore, the property's location, flanked on three sides by the Parramatta River, offers potential panoramic water views, a highly coveted feature in Sydney's competitive real estate market.

Market Dynamics and Buyer Interest

Advertisment

The auction attracted significant interest, with 37 contracts handed out, indicating the high demand for properties in conservation zones. The intense bidding war, primarily between families keen on renovating the home to add value, highlights the unique appeal of such properties. According to Ben Horwood, the agent responsible for the sale, the area's appeal is amplified by its large block sizes and proximity to top schools, making it particularly attractive to families looking to establish roots in a historic yet vibrant part of Sydney.

Conservation Constraints and Opportunities

While the conservation overlay in Drummoyne limits the scope for complete redevelopment, it opens up avenues for creative renovations. The property's potential for an extension, particularly the addition of a second story to capitalize on the views, presents a lucrative opportunity for the new owners to enhance the value of their investment. This dynamic interplay between conservation restrictions and renovation possibilities underscores the evolving nature of Sydney's real estate market, where history and modernity converge.

The sale of 1 Duncan Street, Drummoyne, is a vivid illustration of the enduring appeal of properties that offer both heritage charm and potential for personalized enhancements. As Sydney's property market continues to evolve, the allure of homes in conservation zones, where the past is preserved and the future envisioned, is likely to remain a significant trend.