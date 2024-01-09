en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Sydney Father’s Ultimate Sacrifice: Drowns Saving His Children on Boxing Day

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:41 pm EST
Sydney Father’s Ultimate Sacrifice: Drowns Saving His Children on Boxing Day

In a poignant display of parental love and sacrifice, 35-year-old Seti Tuaopepe lost his life on Boxing Day at Penrith Beach in Sydney. The father of five tragically drowned after falling off a newly-bought blow-up paddleboard, but not before saving three of his children who were with him at the time.

A Family Man’s Ultimate Sacrifice

Seti’s wife, Mina, remembers him as a man of God, a devoted family man who always emphasized the importance of cherishing life’s fleeting moments. The tragic event unfolded when Seti’s daughters, Celeste and Zaynah, unintentionally caused the paddleboard to flip. Despite the shock, Seti and Celeste managed to get the two youngest children back on board. Yet, despite his fitness and swimming skills, Seti couldn’t save himself.

The Legacy of a Hero

Originally from Samoa, where swimming is considered an essential survival skill, the Tuaopepe family is now grappling with their loss. Mina, countering any misconceptions about the incident, stated emphatically that Seti did not endanger his children and was a strong swimmer. Her solace lies in her faith, her family’s support, and the focus on her children’s welfare.

Gratitude Amidst Grief

The Tuaopepe family expressed their gratitude to the strangers who did their best to help them on that fateful day. They stressed that the incident was a tragic accident, absolving anyone from blame. Now, they face a future without Seti’s presence and emotional support, holding on to the memories of his dedication and love.

0
Accidents Australia
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Explosion at Historic Fort Worth Hotel Injures 11: An Unfolding Tragedy
An explosion rocked the heart of Texas when the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel in Fort Worth became the epicenter of a calamity that left at least 11 people injured. The incident unfolded in close proximity to city hall and the convention center, thrusting a normally bustling area into a scene of chaos and
Explosion at Historic Fort Worth Hotel Injures 11: An Unfolding Tragedy
Explosion at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth Injures 21
15 mins ago
Explosion at Historic Sandman Signature Hotel in Fort Worth Injures 21
Perry High School Shooting: Community Confronts Aftermath
15 mins ago
Perry High School Shooting: Community Confronts Aftermath
Body Found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard: NCIS Leads Investigation
3 mins ago
Body Found at Norfolk Naval Shipyard: NCIS Leads Investigation
Explosion at Fort Worth Hotel Injures 21, Traps Others
10 mins ago
Explosion at Fort Worth Hotel Injures 21, Traps Others
Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies
13 mins ago
Alaska Airlines Emergency Landing: Loose Bolts, a Blown Panel, and TikTok Testimonies
Latest Headlines
World News
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
30 seconds
Houston Texans Tackle Run Defense Challenges and Browns' Offensive Threats
St. Xavier's Tigers Roar to Victory in Louisville Invitational Tournament
33 seconds
St. Xavier's Tigers Roar to Victory in Louisville Invitational Tournament
Australia Faces Potential Complications in US-Australia Submarine Transfer
38 seconds
Australia Faces Potential Complications in US-Australia Submarine Transfer
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Intensifies Anti-Smuggling Measures and Infrastructure Development
48 seconds
Pakistan's Caretaker Prime Minister Intensifies Anti-Smuggling Measures and Infrastructure Development
Maldivian MP Demands Accountability for Derogatory Remarks Against Indian PM
53 seconds
Maldivian MP Demands Accountability for Derogatory Remarks Against Indian PM
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
1 min
Edefuan Ulofoshio: A Tale of Resilience and Potential in NFL Draft
Chad's Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture
2 mins
Chad's Interim Prime Minister Renounces Salary in Bold Philanthropic Gesture
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
2 mins
Lana McCarthy Crowned 2023-24 Gatorade New Hampshire Volleyball Player of the Year
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
3 mins
California Announces Special Election for McCarthy's Vacated House Seat
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
7 mins
India's Supreme Court Quashes Remission in Bilkis Bano Case; Major Events Follow
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
3 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
9 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app